A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Tesla Charging Network Compatibility With Mercedes Starts In February

Tesla Charging Network Compatibility With Mercedes Starts In February

  • Mercedes will start integrating with the Tesla Supercharger network for EVs by February this year.
Mercedes and Tesla

Last year, Tesla officially announced the expansion of its Supercharger network for various electric vehicles (EVs) from major brands. Among the intended beneficiaries of the new technology were Mercedes-Benz cars with plug-in hybrid and full electric powertrains.

Recently, Mercedes confirmed that it will finally gain access to the Tesla Next-Generation Charging Standard (NACS) by February. This will allow it to harness energy from the American EV maker’s 20,000 chargers in Northern America in addition to its native charging locations.

Tesla usually offers NACS-to-CCS (Combined Charging System) adapters initially for EVs from other brands before giving them native integration. In this case, though, owners of the luxury German car manufacturer’s EVs could turn to the Lectron adapter to directly tap into Tesla’s charging system, according to reports. Andrew Brudnicki, a spokesperson for Mercedes, said that the adapter is the only certified hardware to seamlessly and safely work with the three-pointed star marque’s EVs.

At the same time, Mercedes will also launch a map that will help users navigate through Tesla’s Supercharger locations. Meanwhile, their plug-and-charge network will collect the fees from users directly to their Mercedes Me Charge account at the completion of each charging session.

“As our technologically advanced and highly compelling all-electric vehicle portfolio continues to grow, we recognize that a critical component for a seamless ownership experience for our customers is to ensure convenient access to a broad charging network,” remarked Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis.

