Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Debuts Its 2 Versions In Rome

Mercedes-Benz just unveiled the new CLA EV in Rome. The three-pointed star marque called it its “cleverest and most efficient series production car,” and it’s for a good reason.

The company departs from its usual world premiere routine by starting things off with the electric vehicle (EV) variant of the CLA. Mercedes markets the new model under a 2026 model year and will expand its selection into hybrid petrol-fed variants later. A Shooting Brake edition is also coming its way based on circulating spy shots.

The new CLA offers a more curvaceous styling, eliciting a more emotional design compared to its outgoing model. According to Mercedes, the new EV starts with the CLA 250+ carrying EQ technology that boosts its output to 268 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. All that power goes to the rear wheels and is distributed via a two-speed transmission.

Meanwhile, an 800-volt system enables the CLA EV to conquer a distance of between 431 and 492 miles under a full charge based on the WLTP cycle. In addition, it boasts a DC fast charging time of up to 320 kW that can juice up the car by around 177 to 201 miles in a mere 10 minutes.

Next is the CLA 350 with 349 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. The variant has the same transmission and range as the starting model. However, it directs all its electric motor power to a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

The CLA 350 has a lesser max range than the CLA 250. Nonetheless, it remains an impressive specimen with its 471 to 497 full electric range. Furthermore, it can gain roughly 170 to 195 miles in 10 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Both versions come with a 130 mph max speed. Their zero to 60 mph acceleration times are within 6.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds.