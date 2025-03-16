New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Spied During Testing

Mercedes-Benz just unveiled the electric version of the CLA, but it’s already testing a Shooting Brake version of the car. The special version of the electric vehicle (EV) may come right after the market launch of its core sedan series next year. There are conflicting rumors about whether it will be offered in the North American market.

Recently, spies snapped some photos of a special variant of the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The car had its fascia and rear end after the C-pillar covered in the three-pointed star marque’s customary zebra-camo for prototypes.

Usually, the covered areas indicate where the significant developments in a test car are happening. The exposed areas of the vehicle clearly show that it is indeed a CLA, and its lack of breathing room in its front end means we are definitely looking at a full electric model. Meanwhile, its wagon-like rear shape indeed took its inspiration from the old CLA Shooting Brake but with a smoother outline.

Besides the spy shots, there are no concrete details about the CLA Shooting Brake yet. So far, Mercedes fans expect it to carry over at least one of the powertrains offered by the auto’s sedan model. With that, its lineup could feature full EV and hybrid units.

The huge preference of US customers for full-sized SUVs signifies the CLA Shooting Brake will unlikely make its way into the country. However, some auto publications that had first-hand interviews with Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer of the Mercedes-Benz Group, took some of his statements to mean that the German luxury automaker is considering introducing the product in the US market.