Mercedes Cars Get IMAX Enhanced Entertainment System

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO responds to criticisms over C 63

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Car

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes F1

Hamilton Didn’t Give Up On His Team, Says Mercedes F1 Engineering Director

Mansory Gronos Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2)

AMG G 63 Undergoes Massive Transformation From Mansory Gronos Package

Mercedes and Tesla

Tesla Charging Network Compatibility With Mercedes Starts In February

Mercedes cars get IMAX Enhanced films

Mercedes Cars Get IMAX Enhanced Entertainment System

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

Mercedes Cars Get IMAX Enhanced Entertainment System

Mercedes-Benz, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), IMAX Corporation, and DTS, Inc., a subsidiary of Xperi Inc., recently announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing in-car entertainment system. The new venture integrates SPE’s RIDEVU system into compatible Mercedes models.

Mercedes cars get IMAX Enhanced films

According to Mercedes, the RIDEVU integration offers an immersive experience for users. It brings SPE’s IMAX Enhanced catalog for cars equipped with the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus. The vehicles should also have an active Mercedes-Benz Connect subscription to enjoy the feature.

IMAX Enhanced unlocks theater-quality picture and sound. RIDEVU infuses the MBUX system with IMAX’s signature services, including expanded aspect ratio (EAR), DMR process, and DTS:X audio with multiple dubbed and subbed languages.

One of the latest movies that SPE and IMAX included in their collection was Venom: The Last Dance, the final installment under the titular Marvel anti-hero trilogy films. Alongside this are other movies that SPE produced, even those that were not optimized for IMAX.

Mercedes will roll out the IMAX Enhanced experience for its cars by summer. The automaker will initially launch the feature in vehicles sold in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Ireland. The automaker previewed the RIDEVU-infused MBUX using the Mercedes-Benz E-Class at the CES 2025 in Las Vegas on January 7.

“With IMAX Enhanced and DTS audio within Sony Pictures Entertainment’s RIDEVU, we will add an exciting new dimension to movie-watching in a Mercedes-Benz,” said Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG. “Our large-format HD displays give our customers the best seat in the house, filling the cockpit with vibrant colors and immersive sound, just like in a movie theatre.”

Related

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO responds to criticisms over C 63

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Car

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes F1

Hamilton Didn’t Give Up On His Team, Says Mercedes F1 Engineering Director

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider