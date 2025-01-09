Mercedes Cars Get IMAX Enhanced Entertainment System

Mercedes-Benz, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), IMAX Corporation, and DTS, Inc., a subsidiary of Xperi Inc., recently announced a new partnership aimed at enhancing in-car entertainment system. The new venture integrates SPE’s RIDEVU system into compatible Mercedes models.

According to Mercedes, the RIDEVU integration offers an immersive experience for users. It brings SPE’s IMAX Enhanced catalog for cars equipped with the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus. The vehicles should also have an active Mercedes-Benz Connect subscription to enjoy the feature.

IMAX Enhanced unlocks theater-quality picture and sound. RIDEVU infuses the MBUX system with IMAX’s signature services, including expanded aspect ratio (EAR), DMR process, and DTS:X audio with multiple dubbed and subbed languages.

One of the latest movies that SPE and IMAX included in their collection was Venom: The Last Dance, the final installment under the titular Marvel anti-hero trilogy films. Alongside this are other movies that SPE produced, even those that were not optimized for IMAX.

Mercedes will roll out the IMAX Enhanced experience for its cars by summer. The automaker will initially launch the feature in vehicles sold in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Ireland. The automaker previewed the RIDEVU-infused MBUX using the Mercedes-Benz E-Class at the CES 2025 in Las Vegas on January 7.

“With IMAX Enhanced and DTS audio within Sony Pictures Entertainment’s RIDEVU, we will add an exciting new dimension to movie-watching in a Mercedes-Benz,” said Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG. “Our large-format HD displays give our customers the best seat in the house, filling the cockpit with vibrant colors and immersive sound, just like in a movie theatre.”