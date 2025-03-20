Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid Spied

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid Spied

Automotive spies have spotted what appeared to be a next-generation model of the Mercedes-Benz GLB compact crossover in hybrid form. Like the recently unveiled CLA, it will be underpinned by the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid

With that in mind, we expect Mercedes to offer the incoming GLB in electric and hybrid guises. Following the CLA’s direction, the compact SUV will absorb its EV counterpart, the EQB, to help streamline the German automaker’s lineup as it ditches the EQ brand.

The prototype CarSpyMedia revealed is heavily clad in Mercedes’ signature zebra camouflage. Nevertheless, its form unmistakably follows its predecessor, albeit with some tweaks to keep the two distinct from each other, including the spied auto’s rounder nose.

The exposed parts also show that the new GLB will carry the iconic tri-star effect in its headlamps. Meanwhile, the taillights will sport a squarish shape, departing from the existing one’s squinting rectangular design.

We couldn’t make out the exhaust port of the car from the images. However, the open slats in its radiator grille and dual flaps right under the greenhouse indicate that we are most likely looking at a hybrid series of the next GLB.

In this case, it could benefit from Mercedes’ 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine and an electric motor. The combo could be enough for its powertrain to deliver 187 hp or more.

On the other hand, the range-topping AMG model could have up to 500 hp if Mercedes indeed adopts Yasa’s proprietary axial-flux electric motors. It’s not clear how much distance the hybrid variant could cover under electric-only power, but the source suggests its full EV version could reach up to 300 miles on full charge based on EPA test standards.

