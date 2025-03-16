Carlex Design Introduces The Rose Vintage G63

Carlex Design continues to make a bold statement in the world of automotive tuning while using the Mercedes-Benz G-Class as its canvas. The world-renowned tuning specialist recently introduced its new take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, which reimagines the iconic SUV into a vintage piece.

A Shoutout to the 1950s

Polish design house Carlex Design has employed an unconventional approach in its new project involving the Mercedes-AMG G 63. Its latest build serves as a callback to the yesteryears, particularly in the post-war golden age era of the 1950s.

Unlike many performance-focused modifications, the Rose Vintage G63 is specifically crafted with a refined, classic sense of style. Carlex markets this custom G-Class toward women who appreciate timeless elegance and aren’t afraid to make a bold statement.

Cloaked in a soft powder pink exterior with a contrasting white roof, this SUV is impossible to ignore. Beyond its eye-catching color scheme, the vehicle has been widened by approximately five inches and stands slightly taller than a standard Mercedes-AMG G63, giving it a more commanding presence on the road.

Nostalgic Styling

The Rose Vintage G63 possesses meticulous details that truly make it unique. One of the most striking elements is the inclusion of classic 1950s time-specific Mercedes-Benz dogdish hubcaps, which complement the whitewall tires hugging the 20-inch forged wheels perfectly.

Chrome embellishments highlight the door and window trim, while newly designed front and rear bumpers add to the vehicle’s nostalgic charm. This blend of retro aesthetics with modern craftsmanship makes the SUV a standout among custom luxury vehicles.

Pink and White Themed Interior

Step inside, and the Rose Vintage G 63 immediately envelopes you in a sea of pink. The cabin is wrapped in exquisite pink perforated leather, contrasted by white accents that create a sophisticated yet playful atmosphere.

Even the headliner follows suit, covered in pink fabric, with white seat belts providing contrast. The luxurious materials and attention to detail ensure that the Rose Vintage G63’s interior is just as striking as its exterior.

Yacht-Inspired Touch

Carlex has also redesigned the trunk area, incorporating wooden paneling on the floor and the back of the rear seats. This yacht-inspired touch adds a level of sophistication while enhancing the overall vintage appeal.

For those who prefer a fully coordinated aesthetic, Carlex offers optional pink leather covers that fold over the wood panels, secured by gleaming chrome snaps.

Performance that Complements a Strong Presence

Beneath the stylish exterior, the Rose Vintage G63 retains the powerful heart of a Mercedes-AMG G63. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 churns out an impressive 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, ensuring that this elegant machine has the performance to match its looks.

Carlex has not disclosed the price of its vintage-inspired G-Class transformation, but given the exclusivity of its creations, it is sure to carry a premium tag. The tuner only capped this specific piece at seven samples, making it a rare catch for collectors.

More Customization Options

If pink isn’t your groove, Carlex offers other equally stunning vintage-themed G63 models. Options include the rich green Fern, the fiery orange Fiamma, the serene blue Sky, and several other bespoke hues.

Each variation maintains the same retro-inspired enhancements, allowing customers to choose a classic theme that best suits their personality.