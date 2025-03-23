George Russell Lands Another Podium Finish In Shanghai

George Russell logged another podium finish at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix. This comes as a follow-up to his impressive feat in Australia.

The 27-year-old driver started on the P2 of the grid. However, he eventually lost in a neck-to-neck battle with Lando Norris for a one-two finish favoring the McLaren cars—with Oscar Piastri winning the race.

Nevertheless, Russell managed to end the race in a podium, earning 15 points. His teammate Kimi Antonelli wrapped things up in sixth place, netting eight points.

“Overall, the McLarens were just a little bit too quick for us,” Russell admitted during a post-race interview. “As much as we want our race to be with them, at the moment, it isn’t.”

“We, therefore, have to be happy that we were best of the rest today,” Russell added.

Antonelli took the Driver of the Day vote at the Chinese GP. Meanwhile, he blamed his performance on the floor damage his car sustained on lap one after hitting some debris on the track.

As of the conclusion of the Shanghai event, Russell has maintained his third spot in the Drivers’ rankings. Antonelli went from fourth to fifth in the overall ratings, though.

Mercedes F1, on the other hand, kept its second position in the Constructors rankings. Thanks to the constant scoring of its two drivers in the first two races of the year, it now has 57 points in its record this season. The numbers are 21 points below the McLaren team’s score and 21 points ahead of Red Bull.