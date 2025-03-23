George Russell Lands Another Podium Finish In Shanghai

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes Vehicle Tracking Systems

Improving Business Operations With Vehicle Tracking Systems

George Russell Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1

George Russell Lands Another Podium Finish In Shanghai

The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Avoiding Burnout with Strategic Breaks

The Entrepreneur’s Guide To Avoiding Burnout with Strategic Breaks

Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid Spied

Carlex Design Rose Vintage AMG G 63 (13)

Carlex Design Introduces The Rose Vintage G63

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake (4)

New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Spied During Testing

Mercedes F1

Mercedes F1 Locks The 2nd Spot In Constructors After Success In Melbourne

Mercedes-Benz CLA (11)

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Debuts Its 2 Versions In Rome

Mercedes-Benz Previews The New GLC EV With EQ Technology

Mercedes-Benz Previews The New GLC EV With EQ Technology

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

George Russell Lands Another Podium Finish In Shanghai

George Russell logged another podium finish at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix. This comes as a follow-up to his impressive feat in Australia.

George Russell Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1

The 27-year-old driver started on the P2 of the grid. However, he eventually lost in a neck-to-neck battle with Lando Norris for a one-two finish favoring the McLaren cars—with Oscar Piastri winning the race.

Nevertheless, Russell managed to end the race in a podium, earning 15 points. His teammate Kimi Antonelli wrapped things up in sixth place, netting eight points.

“Overall, the McLarens were just a little bit too quick for us,” Russell admitted during a post-race interview. “As much as we want our race to be with them, at the moment, it isn’t.”

“We, therefore, have to be happy that we were best of the rest today,” Russell added.

Antonelli took the Driver of the Day vote at the Chinese GP. Meanwhile, he blamed his performance on the floor damage his car sustained on lap one after hitting some debris on the track.

As of the conclusion of the Shanghai event, Russell has maintained his third spot in the Drivers’ rankings. Antonelli went from fourth to fifth in the overall ratings, though.

Mercedes F1, on the other hand, kept its second position in the Constructors rankings. Thanks to the constant scoring of its two drivers in the first two races of the year, it now has 57 points in its record this season. The numbers are 21 points below the McLaren team’s score and 21 points ahead of Red Bull.

Related

Mercedes Vehicle Tracking Systems

Improving Business Operations With Vehicle Tracking Systems

George Russell Kimi Antonelli Mercedes F1

George Russell Lands Another Podium Finish In Shanghai

The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Avoiding Burnout with Strategic Breaks

The Entrepreneur’s Guide To Avoiding Burnout with Strategic Breaks

Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLB Hybrid Spied

Carlex Design Rose Vintage AMG G 63 (13)

Carlex Design Introduces The Rose Vintage G63

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake (4)

New Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Spied During Testing

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider