Mercedes-Benz Previews The New GLC EV With EQ Technology

Mercedes-Benz is gradually streamlining its product offerings for production efficiency and more focus on its luxury lineup. The three-pointed star marque recently previewed the new GLC EV that will merge EQ technology.

The incoming SUV came in with a full camouflage with wavy patterns, a departure from the zebra camo Mercedes usually uses for its prototypes and an emphasis on its electric powertrain. The company took the images during the new EV’s rigorous winter test in Sweden to test the unit’s resilience against below-zero climates and snowy terrain.

“Our new electric GLC is a car without compromises—and we test it just as uncompromisingly. During winter testing in Sweden, our new, all-electric GLC demonstrated its reliability and robustness even under extreme conditions, said Christoph Starzynski, Vice President of Overall Vehicle Development & Integration at Mercedes-Benz Group. “It represents innovation and quality—a fact we have proven in the Scandinavian winter.”

According to Mercedes, the new GLC will be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive systems. The German automaker will equip the 4MATIC variant of the vehicle with a Disconnect Unit (DcU) that allows it to disengage the front axle to improve efficiency.

An 800-volt architecture underpins the upcoming GLC. The platform paves the way for the auto’s more sophisticated drive unit and a two-speed transmission. Its top-of-the-line battery version also significantly reduces charging times with its DC charging’s 320 kW capacity, a significant leap from its EQC predecessor’s 110 kW rate.

All these hint at a longer electric range for the GLC. Mercedes remains mum on the numbers, but judging from the new and improved features of the new line, it should be further north of the now-defunct EQC’s 245 to 255 miles range at full charge.

