The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Avoiding Burnout with Strategic Breaks

If you’re an entrepreneur in pursuit of success, there’s a good chance you’re working long hours and getting minimal rest. This approach may seem effective at first, but it can cause serious burnout.

Burnout is a state that many entrepreneurs experience, but it’s not glamorous, nor is it a badge of honor. It’s a dark place that leaves you feeling depleted and exhausted with a bunch of health problems on the side. On the other hand, taking breaks increases energy levels, supports health, and decreases exhaustion throughout the day.

If you’ve been avoiding breaks as part of your work routine and you’re feeling a bit tired or worn out, you can avoid total burnout if you take more time to relax.

Here’s where to start.

1. Commit to taking breaks

Your most important task is to commit to taking regular breaks. If you don’t become absolutely committed to disconnecting from your work throughout the day, you’ll forget or put it off, and you’ll end up burned out in the end.



If you need motivation, give yourself a reward for taking your daily breaks. For example, treat yourself to an extra hour to play video games or buy some cool accessories, like an RGB docking station or a new Steam Deck case. Set your reward to something you know will keep you committed to taking breaks.

2. Understand what skipping breaks does to your body

If you’re not convinced breaks are vital, consider what prolonged work can do to your body. For starters, a lack of rest can create persistent fatigue, make you irritable, and squash your motivation. It can impair cognitive function, stifle creativity, and cause you to make poor business decisions.



On the physical side, there are major health consequences that stem from a lack of rest breaks. For instance, you’ll be at greater risk for heart disease, depression, and a weakened immune system. Once you understand the seriousness of skipping regular breaks, it won’t be hard to start incorporating them into your work days.

3. Set alarms at specific intervals

When you’re working hard, time will fly by quickly, so set alarms for your breaks. You can set recurring alarms on your smartphone or tablet, or set a kitchen timer – whatever works best for you.



Using alarms or timers has been a popular time management strategy for decades because it works. Instead of using all your mental energy to stay aware of the time, you can let go and wait for your alarms to tell you when it’s time to take a break. If you’re in the middle of something, just push your break out a few minutes until you get to a stopping point.

4. Take microbreaks

In addition to taking several 15-20-minute breaks and a longer lunch break, it’s important to incorporate microbreaks into your daily routine. These breaks don’t need to be long. At the very least, stand up, stretch, walk around the house, or take a quick walk around the block.

5. Stay hydrated

Hydration plays a critical role in preventing burnout, and it’s important to watch your liquid intake throughout the day. If you typically drink coffee, make sure you get some water, too. Even though coffee is made with water, your body needs pure water to function.



How much water you should drink every day is up for debate, but as a general rule, you want to stay ahead of your thirst and don’t let yourself get parched. Drink water regularly throughout the day rather than gulping down a large amount at once.

6. Eat on your breaks

Much like water, food is important for maintaining energy and focus throughout the day. If you’re working too hard for too long and not eating, your health is likely suffering. Make it a point to eat something on your breaks, even if it’s just a snack. Granola bars, smoothies, and protein bars make quick and easy snacks that you can put by your desk for easy access.

7. Get active on your breaks

Instead of getting up from your desk and plopping down on the couch or in a recliner to enjoy a break, go do something active. Moving your body is actually a good way to naturally increase your energy levels.

Avoid Burnout by Working Smarter

Avoiding burnout is easy when your strategy involves daily breaks. Taking pauses throughout the day will help you stay at the top of your game both physically and mentally. Whether you take a quick walk, play some video games, or take a scenic drive in a Mercedes-Benz, stepping away from work periodically will help you return with a sharper mind, more energy, and the readiness to tackle the day.