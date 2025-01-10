AMG G 63 Undergoes Massive Transformation From Mansory Gronos Package

Mansory recently introduced a new version of the Gronos based on the new Mercedes-AMG G 63.

Its tuned V8 engine packs 808 hp and 848 lb-ft of torque.

Mansory often receives mixed critiques for its works. Usually, it introduces a bold take on Mercedes-Benz products that often don’t sit well with purists or those who echo the “less is more” mantra. Hence, it only appeals to a specific set of clientele.

Mansory has recently unveiled its latest extreme take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 under the Gronos line. For the aforementioned reason, the aftermarket tuner has only limited its production to eight samples.

The G-Class-based Gronos comes in a solar yellow paint with contrasting black and carbon embellishments. It also features a bulkier body with more prominent detailing on the doors, fenders, lip spoiler, spare wheel holder, bumpers, and exhaust tips. The auto particularly gets major tweaks in its hood with dual scoops, a double spoiler at the rear part of the roof, a front roof piece with LED, extra DRLs, and other lighting upgrades.

Complementing the vehicle’s aura are Mansory’s FD.15 series wheels, measuring 24-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the interior is highlighted by new upholstery clad in high-quality leather matching the exterior palette. In addition, it benefits from personalized door cards, a new overhead panel housing an ignition button, and a starlight headliner.

The icing on the cake that makes up for what some may consider as Mansory’s atrocity on the AMG G 63, however, is its work on the high-performance SUV’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The upgrade boosts the engine’s stock 585 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque to 808 hp and 848 lb-ft.

The amplified figures propel the Mansory Gronos from 0 to 62 mph in only four seconds. It shaves off half a second from its factory configuration.

Images courtesy of Mansory via Instagram