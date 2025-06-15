Mansory Reverts The Mercedes G 580 EQ’s Look Back To Its Fuel-Fed Version

Mansory does not appear to be pulling its punches, even for the new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology. Recently, the German luxury car modder acquired one of the three-pointed star marque’s electric SUV units and gave it a significant facelift, applying its over-the-top signature styling to it.

Key Features of the New Mansory Mercedes G 580 EQ

According to Mansory’s recent IG post, it gave the electric G-Wagen a more muscular and off-road look, reverting its appearance to resemble its fuel-fed AMG version. A sleek black paint dominates its body, which is accentuated by carbon fiber components for extra flair.

Additionally, the Mansory G 580 EQ now sports a more aggressive fascia featuring a reworked faux front grille topped with the tuner’s logo. The design also features additional Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on the faux front vents and roof lights encased in a special housing.

Moreover, the specialist embedded the new G-Class with chunkier fender flares, which could be among the few redeeming factors of the build. The luxury EV benefits from new side skirts, mirror caps, a roof-mounted wing, and an eight-fin diffuser, too. The specialist topped them off with 24-inch lightweight, fully-forged FC.5 wheels.

The German tuner didn’t show any images or mention any details about any interior modifications on the G 580 EQ. This could only mean that it has opted to maintain the sophisticated and tech-ridden cabin of the electric SUV.

Performance

Furthermore, Mansory’s lack of discussion on the powertrain of the tuned G 580 EQ could translate to a lack of any significant performance boosts on the auto. Nevertheless, the four electric motors of the G-Class are already capable of delivering a combined 580 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque in their factory specifications.

The luxury electric SUV’s configuration enables it to cover up to 292 miles on a full charge, based on the WLTP cycle, and accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.7 seconds.

Pricing

Mansory was mum on the pricing of its first bespoke G 580 EQ. For the record, though, a standard G 580 EQ in the US starts at $161,500.

Image Gallery

