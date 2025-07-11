UK Tuner Unlocks A Bolder Aura For The Mercedes G-Class

UK Tuner Unlocks A Bolder Aura For The Mercedes G-Class

  • Urban Automotive raises the bar with its Widebody package for the Mercedes G-Class.

The Mercedes G-Class belongs in a class of its own. Its iconic appeal never fails to stand out, even in its standard look.

Urban Automotive (UA), a UK-based tuner, has elevated the auto to another level with its signature Widetrack body kit to bring out more exclusivity from the luxury SUV. The result was nothing short of astonishing, further elevating the aura of the already iconic G-Wagen.

Key Features of the UA Widetrack Package for the Mercedes G-Class

UA tailored its Widetrack body kit for the W465 model of the G-Class, the luxury SUV’s current iteration. It supports the three variants of the range, namely the Mercedes-Benz G645d and G500, as well as the Mercedes-AMG G63.

The package intensifies the aesthetics of the SUV with a new front grille bearing UA’s custom logo, bullnose hood, extended fender flares, side skirts, custom exhaust tips, five-piece front splitter, LED light bar on the roof, lip spoiler, spare wheel cap, rear roof spoiler, side vents, rear diffuser, and 23-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in premium Yokohama tires. The auto’s exterior also benefits from carbon fiber inserts for sportier styling.

For customers looking to revise their G-Class in and out, UA offers optional add-ons that either partially or fully rework the interior.

Performance

The UK tuner, however, does not provide powertrain upgrades for the Mercedes G-Class. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that the product already offers a variety of powerful models ranging from the 255-hp G350 to the most potent model, the 577-hp AMG G63.

Urban Automotive Mercedes G-Class (1)
Urban Automotive Mercedes G-Class (5)
Urban Automotive Mercedes G-Class (6)

