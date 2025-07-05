HWA To Bring 2 Mercedes 190E Evo II At 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

HWA, a leading tuner in Germany, just revealed that it will race two restomodded versions of the Mercedes 190E Evo II. The company plans to unleash their full potential on track at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

A Performance-Focused Mercedes 190E Evo II

The specialist overhauled both units from the ground up to bring modern car technologies into their systems. However, the engineering of the autos was mainly performance-focused, setting aside the advanced entertainment and comfort features that have no actual utility in races and could be distracting for drivers.

The move also helps substantially cut the vehicle’s weight, as every fraction of a pound saved counts in optimizing its efficiency and power distribution.

A Brief Outing at the 2025 Nurburgring 24 Hours

HWA notably took out the Mercedes 190 Evo II at the recently concluded Nurburgring 24 Hours, albeit only for testing purposes. It simply aimed to get a feel of its actual performance on the endurance track and to establish baseline figures from an actual competition.

The insights gained from the car’s brief exposure are expected to contribute significantly to their development for their more serious outing next year.

Development of the HWA Mercedes 190E Evo II

HWA’s plans for the final version of the modified Mercedes 190 Evo II challengers for next year remain under wraps. Nonetheless, the company first announced its development in 2023.

The tuner’s special Mercedes 190 Evo II build is limited to 100 samples, with its deliveries to buyers commencing by the end of the year.