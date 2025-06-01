Russell Blames Spanish GP Performance From Safety Car And Crash With Verstappen

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

George Russell at the Spanish GP

Russell Blames Spanish GP Performance From Safety Car And Crash With Verstappen

Mercedes-Benz CLA

A Modern Driver’s Checklist

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Carlsson Mercedes SL 55 AMG (1)

Carlsson 2008 SL 55 AMG Sold With Only 20K Mileage

Mansory Speranza

Mansory Again Creates Division Among Mercedes G-Class Fans With The Speranza Build

automobile seats

Choosing The Best Seat Cover For Your Car

Budget-Friendly Car Jimny Brabus G-Class Replica

Unexpected Strengths Of Budget-Friendly Cars You Might Overlook

Mercedes-Benz Teaser

Mercedes-AMG Teases Electric Sedan For June Unveiling

Pre-Owned Mercedes

Why Buying Pre-Owned Mercedes Does Not Always Mean Compromise In Quality And Performance

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

Russell Blames Spanish GP Performance From Safety Car And Crash With Verstappen

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 driver George Russell finished fourth at the recently concluded F1 Spanish Grand Prix. It was a lot better than his performance in Monaco last week. However, he believes the crash with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the deployment of the Safety Car significantly affected his chances at the podium.

George Russell at the Spanish GP

The Russell and Verstappen Incident at the Spanish GP

The Spanish GP took a dramatic turn with only six laps left when Mercedes F1’s young driver, Kimi Antonelli, experienced a mechanical issue in his car. Mechanics later traced it to a loss of oil pressure.

The problem led to his early retirement from the race. Then, the event forced a pit stop for the leading cars and subsequently brought out the Safety Car.

The restart had Verstappen aggressively pursuing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, which later resulted in a contact and pushed him back into fourth place. Along the way, Russell tried to capitalize on an opportunity to overtake, only for the Red Bull driver to make an illegal off-track maneuver to regain his position.

Following that, Red Bull’s race engineer convinced Verstappen to give way to Russell to avoid the looming penalty. As the Mercedes F1 driver did at Turn 5, though, the four-time F1 Drivers Champion quickly returned to his usual speed, causing a collision with the Mercedes’ W16.

For his efforts, stewards handed Verstappen a 10-second penalty, demoting him to the tenth rank at the Spanish GP. On the other hand, Russell claimed the incident compromised his odds of chasing down Leclerc for a podium finish.

No Hard Feelings

Nevertheless, the Mercedes F1 driver was a bit surprised that he was able to keep his pace until the end of the event despite the contact with Verstappen.

“That’s how Max goes racing,” said Russell in a post-race interview. “As I said, he was in P4; I was in P5–I ended up P4, he ended up P10, so from my side, I’m glad that I managed to finish the race.”

“Not really sure what he was thinking because he cost himself and his team a lot of points, so no conversation really required,” he added, showing no sign of ill feelings with his fellow racer.

Related

George Russell at the Spanish GP

Russell Blames Spanish GP Performance From Safety Car And Crash With Verstappen

Mercedes-Benz CLA

A Modern Driver’s Checklist

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Carlsson Mercedes SL 55 AMG (1)

Carlsson 2008 SL 55 AMG Sold With Only 20K Mileage

Mansory Speranza

Mansory Again Creates Division Among Mercedes G-Class Fans With The Speranza Build

automobile seats

Choosing The Best Seat Cover For Your Car

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider