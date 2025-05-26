Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to roll out the first-ever full-electric version of its flagship Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Recently, spies spotted the car during road testing.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV (1)

Spy photographers just caught a camouflaged prototype unmistakably bearing the form of the iconic AMG GT 4-Door. Despite its full zebra camouflage, we can already make out some of the auto’s features based on its exposed areas and bulges beneath the covers.

From the looks of it, AMG is not just copy-pasting its previous formula for the GT 4-Door. Instead, it has introduced several upgrades that put the high-performance EV on par with the three-pointed star marque’s luxurious offerings.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV (2)

First off, its production-ready SL-inspired headlights and taillights are peeking under the wraps, which are clearly a step up from its hybrid predecessor. It also carries pop-out door handles and frameless windows for added style points.

Mercedes isn’t just slapping batteries into an old chassis. The AMG division built this incoming EV beast from the ground up as their first dedicated high-performance electric model. While the current EQS AMG left enthusiasts wanting more, this low-slung weapon looks poised to answer that call.

Moreover, it sports an active rear wing that doubles as an air brake. However, the auto still bears mismatched wheels hugged by Michelin summer tires.

Underneath? The powertrain is a mystery—sort of. AMG is using radial-flux electric motors developed by YASA, each weighing just 24 kg but capable of delivering a staggering 473 bhp and 590 lb-ft. Multiply that by two (or even three or four, if AMG gets feisty), and you’re looking at four-digit horsepower territory.

Expect over 800 volts of charging tech, greater range than the EQS’s 315 miles, and performance to potentially eclipse the current GT 63 S E Performance, which already screams 831 hp and hits 60 mph in 2.8 seconds.

