Analysts expect Mercedes-Benz to boost its car sales margins by 6%-7% compared to Q4 of 2024 and 7.5%-8.5% in a full year.

According to Reuters, analysts at Bernstein Research and Jefferies forecasted that Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales would surpass the fourth quarter (Q4) 2024 figures by a 6%-7% adjusted margin. Meanwhile, its full-year results could yield a 7.5%-8.5% margin.

The analysts’ notes came ahead of Mercedes’ full-year report due on February 20. Earlier this month, the German automaker disclosed a 3% drop in its annual core car sales in 2024. However, it managed to increase the same by 1% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the fourth quarter. The top-end cars of the brand remained the primary driver of the numbers.

Mercedes notably slashed its full-year profit margin twice last year. This came amid the growing dominance of Chinese brands in the market, especially in Europe. The company has already implemented cost-cutting measures to boost its profits.

As of its January 10 report, Mercedes said it achieved 520,100 in car sales in Q4 2024, marking its best quarter during the year. This contributed to their overall 1,983,400 sales over the entire year, or 2,389,000 units including the van division.

Among the popular ranges that boosted the group’s sales were the AMG models, S-Class, and G-Class. Mercedes stated that the G-Class attained its best-ever sales in Q4 following its strong demand in the US and the market’s warm welcome of its electric variant. In addition, AMG earned its best-ever quarter in the same year despite criticisms of its hybridization efforts.