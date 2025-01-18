AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

AMG CEO Michael Schiebe admitted that their lower displacement hybridized powertrains failed to generate more hype than their raw V8 predecessors.

Back in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz Group decided to shake things up by ditching the twin-turbo V8 for a hybrid four-cylinder in the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. The more technologically advanced setup truly delivered more punch. However, it failed to generate enough excitement for the hardcore fans of the three-pointed star marque, particularly those fond of its “hot inside V” powertrain.

None other than AMG CEO Michael Schiebe admitted their failure to generate the same level of hype for their hybridized configuration. He admitted to Car Magazine that die-hard fans of the brand seemed to “struggle a bit with the concept.” Nonetheless, he encouraged them to try their products first to see the difference.

“We see that some of our very loyal customers struggle a bit with the concept,” Schiebe stated in the interview. “Of course, no doubt we have also lost some customers who are just into V-8s.”

“You need to really drive this car,” he added. “It’s a very convincing product.”

This is not the first time Schiebe conceded to the criticisms of Mercedes enthusiasts, as he said they could’ve done a better job marketing the new tech. Nevertheless, he stood his ground and said that “it takes time” to convince them to shift.

On the bright side, the AMG head honcho noted that the decision allowed them to attract new customers who are more receptive to going hybrid. He cited major markets like China as an example, which have a huge demand for electrified sedans. Hence, he saw cars like the present AMG C63 as a compromise to the current trend.