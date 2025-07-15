2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz just unveiled the Shooting Brake version of the CLA, which will arrive in European dealerships in spring.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA is about to enter a new milestone. The three-pointed star marque revealed that it will roll out a Shooting Brake variant in Europe by next spring. The model is the first-ever in the range and comes with a full electric EQ powertrain.

Appearance

From the B-pillar forward, the CLA Shooting Brake mirrors its sedan sibling, sporting a bold grille and distinctive headlights bridged by a glowing light bar. Where it diverges is its extended roofline, which avoids the sedan’s sharp drop-off.

Instead, it arcs gently downward, paired with a sloping window line that crafts a svelte, wind-cheating profile. Meanwhile, a subtle rear spoiler caps the tailgate, hovering above a full-width taillight that ties the design together.

A standout feature is the panoramic glass roof crafted from heat-insulating laminated glass to keep the cabin cool under the scorching sun and cozy in winter. At the touch of a button, it shifts from transparent to opaque, a trick that elevates both style and comfort. For added visuals, the roof embeds 158 LED-lit “stars” that glow in customizable hues.

The Shooting Brake’s stretched roofline isn’t just for looks. It grants rear passengers an extra inch of headroom and unlocks 46 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded flat. A 4-cubic-foot frunk sweetens the deal for smaller items, and standard roof rails ensure you’re ready for weekend adventures or oversized hauls.

Powertrain Options

Under the skin, the CLA Shooting Brake launches as a pure EV with two variants. The rear-wheel-drive CLA250+ pumps 268 horsepower and boasts an impressive 473-mile range on Europe’s WLTP cycle—expect closer to 400 miles by EPA standards. For those craving more grip and grunt, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive CLA350 delivers 349 horsepower with a still-respectable 386-mile range.

Both models lean on an 85-kWh battery and an 800-volt architecture, enabling 320-kW fast charging. A two-speed gearbox on the rear axle sharpens the deal, with first gear boosting takeoff and second gear sustaining effortless cruising. Mercedes claims the CLA250+ Shooting Brake hits 62 mph in 6.8 seconds.

More electric variants and a hybrid option mirroring the sedan’s powertrain will join the party in 2026. It’s set to hit European showrooms in March 2026 but sadly won’t make it in regular Mercedes dealerships in the US.