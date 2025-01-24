Brabus Rocket GTS Project Turns The SL Into Shooting Brake

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Brabus Rocket GTS (3)

Brabus Rocket GTS Project Turns The SL Into Shooting Brake

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO responds to criticisms over C 63

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Car

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes F1

Hamilton Didn’t Give Up On His Team, Says Mercedes F1 Engineering Director

Mansory Gronos Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2)

AMG G 63 Undergoes Massive Transformation From Mansory Gronos Package

Mercedes and Tesla

Tesla Charging Network Compatibility With Mercedes Starts In February

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

Brabus Rocket GTS Project Turns The SL Into Shooting Brake

  • For a nearly $1 million price tag, is the Brabus Rocket GTS based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Performance worth it?

The Brabus Rocket GTS is an impressive specimen that combines the best of German automotive engineering and design. It offers extreme performance alongside a unique and custom aesthetic. However, with a price tag nearing $1 million (€945,762.50), it seems to only cater to a select group of buyers passionate about exclusive builds and collector-grade vehicles.

Brabus Rocket GTS (3)

Below is a breakdown of its standout features and what makes this car special—and somewhat controversial.

Key Highlights of the Brabus Rocket GTS

Shooting Brake Transformation

The Brabus Rocket GTS reimagines the Mercedes-AMG SL as a Shooting Brake, featuring a fixed roof and expanded trunk space. The renowned German aftermarket tuner’s bold choice provides practicality to the SL that is not found in its standard model or other comparable high-performance roadsters. The bespoke body panels crafted from scratch emphasize the exclusivity and craftsmanship of this vehicle.

Performance Figures

The Brabus Rocket GTS is powered by an upgraded 4.5L twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a whopping 1,000 metric horsepower and 1,195 lb-ft of torque. With a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph, it delivers hypercar-level performance in a Shooting Brake format.

Aerodynamics & Handling

Extensive wind tunnel testing has been conducted to ensure stability at speeds exceeding 186 mph. The car features carbon-fiber body kits, Brabus Monoblock P wheels with aeroblades, and height-adjustable sport springs that enhance both performance and aesthetics.

Luxurious Interior

The interior offers a blend of Alcantara, soft leather, carbon fiber, and Shadow Gray detailing, reflecting the opulence expected from both Brabus and the Mercedes-AMG brand. Despite the increased trunk space, it retains a 2+2 seating layout, making it surprisingly versatile.

Hybrid Efficiency

Focusing on performance, the plug-in hybrid powertrain does not cover much distance in terms of electric range. Nevertheless, it provides a balance of power and eco-friendly engineering.

Pricing Issue

Brabus’ asking price of almost $1 million for the tuned car raises several questions. First off, the base model Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance starts at around $208,150. This means the Brabus Rocket GTS costs over four times as much.

For a similar budget, purchasers could also choose a Lamborghini Revuelto or other high-performance supercars that offer comparable or superior performance and a similar level of exclusivity.

Practicality vs. Prestige

While its versatility as a Shooting Brake is notable, most enthusiasts who are ready to invest this amount of money may prioritize the traditional supercar pedigree over a modified luxury roadster. On the other hand, its maker might draw collectors into the Brabus Rocket GTS due to its rarity, handcrafted features, and extensive customization options.

After all, similar to models like the BMW Z3 M Coupe (nicknamed “Clown Shoe”) or the Concept Touring Coupe, unique vehicles often develop a cult following over time.

Final Thoughts

The Brabus Rocket GTS is more than just a car; it’s a statement piece that embodies luxury, power, and exclusivity. While it may not appeal to buyers focused solely on value, it will likely find a place in the collection of someone who appreciates bespoke craftsmanship and desires one of the most unique interpretations of the SL platform ever created. In this case, the premium price could be worth a shot.

Brabus Rocket GTS (1)
Brabus Rocket GTS (2)
Brabus Rocket GTS (3)
Brabus Rocket GTS (4)
Brabus Rocket GTS (5)
Brabus Rocket GTS (6)
Brabus Rocket GTS (7)

Related

Brabus Rocket GTS (3)

Brabus Rocket GTS Project Turns The SL Into Shooting Brake

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO responds to criticisms over C 63

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Car

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider