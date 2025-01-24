Brabus Rocket GTS Project Turns The SL Into Shooting Brake

For a nearly $1 million price tag, is the Brabus Rocket GTS based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Performance worth it?

The Brabus Rocket GTS is an impressive specimen that combines the best of German automotive engineering and design. It offers extreme performance alongside a unique and custom aesthetic. However, with a price tag nearing $1 million (€945,762.50), it seems to only cater to a select group of buyers passionate about exclusive builds and collector-grade vehicles.

Below is a breakdown of its standout features and what makes this car special—and somewhat controversial.

Key Highlights of the Brabus Rocket GTS

Shooting Brake Transformation

The Brabus Rocket GTS reimagines the Mercedes-AMG SL as a Shooting Brake, featuring a fixed roof and expanded trunk space. The renowned German aftermarket tuner’s bold choice provides practicality to the SL that is not found in its standard model or other comparable high-performance roadsters. The bespoke body panels crafted from scratch emphasize the exclusivity and craftsmanship of this vehicle.

Performance Figures

The Brabus Rocket GTS is powered by an upgraded 4.5L twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a whopping 1,000 metric horsepower and 1,195 lb-ft of torque. With a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph, it delivers hypercar-level performance in a Shooting Brake format.

Aerodynamics & Handling

Extensive wind tunnel testing has been conducted to ensure stability at speeds exceeding 186 mph. The car features carbon-fiber body kits, Brabus Monoblock P wheels with aeroblades, and height-adjustable sport springs that enhance both performance and aesthetics.

Luxurious Interior

The interior offers a blend of Alcantara, soft leather, carbon fiber, and Shadow Gray detailing, reflecting the opulence expected from both Brabus and the Mercedes-AMG brand. Despite the increased trunk space, it retains a 2+2 seating layout, making it surprisingly versatile.

Hybrid Efficiency

Focusing on performance, the plug-in hybrid powertrain does not cover much distance in terms of electric range. Nevertheless, it provides a balance of power and eco-friendly engineering.

Pricing Issue

Brabus’ asking price of almost $1 million for the tuned car raises several questions. First off, the base model Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance starts at around $208,150. This means the Brabus Rocket GTS costs over four times as much.

For a similar budget, purchasers could also choose a Lamborghini Revuelto or other high-performance supercars that offer comparable or superior performance and a similar level of exclusivity.

Practicality vs. Prestige

While its versatility as a Shooting Brake is notable, most enthusiasts who are ready to invest this amount of money may prioritize the traditional supercar pedigree over a modified luxury roadster. On the other hand, its maker might draw collectors into the Brabus Rocket GTS due to its rarity, handcrafted features, and extensive customization options.

After all, similar to models like the BMW Z3 M Coupe (nicknamed “Clown Shoe”) or the Concept Touring Coupe, unique vehicles often develop a cult following over time.

Final Thoughts

The Brabus Rocket GTS is more than just a car; it’s a statement piece that embodies luxury, power, and exclusivity. While it may not appeal to buyers focused solely on value, it will likely find a place in the collection of someone who appreciates bespoke craftsmanship and desires one of the most unique interpretations of the SL platform ever created. In this case, the premium price could be worth a shot.