Electric Mercedes-Benz V-Class Spotted During Testing

Spy photographers recently caught what appears to be the electric variant of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. This came right after the three-pointed star marque unveiled its concept last month.

Electric Mercedes V-Class

The German automaker remains mum on whether the upcoming product will still carry the V-Class or EQV moniker. Nonetheless, the new spy shots one reader shared with us offer a tease of what it could offer to buyers.

Mercedes’ Van.EA platform for electric vans will underpin the incoming electric V-Class. The new architecture features scalable and modular designs for midsize and large units. Besides streamlining Mercedes’ electric van production, the platform focuses on balancing efficiency and performance, especially for luxury variants of the auto.

Electric Mercedes V-Class 1

Based on the prototype shown in the images, the van’s body will sport shorter overhangs. Meanwhile, the windshield will have a smoother slope design compared to its previous iterations. In addition, the electric-powered unit will have sliding doors on both sides, while the door handles follow a more sophisticated flush-mounted integration. Interestingly, the spied vehicle hints at a rear-wheel steering feature, too.

There are also several cutouts within the zebra camouflage of the electric V-Class. These are meant to expose the sensors to better test the van’s advanced driver assistance systems (DAS). It’s possible that Mercedes could provide customers an option to equip the EV with the Drive Pilot system, a tech bearing a Level 3 SAE self-driving capability.

The new electric V-Class will likely debut next year in Germany and the rest of the European markets. The confirmed US version might follow in 2027.

