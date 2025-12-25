Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet: What We Know So Far

Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet: What We Know So Far

Mercedes-Benz is actively working on a G-Class Cabriolet. The three-pointed star marque revealed early this month that it was testing the model’s first few miles in Austria, the same place where its core model came to be and continues its production.

Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes also confirmed the G-Class Cabrio via photos. From the looks of it, the auto maintains the signature boxy look of its standard model, complete with a four-door design.

However, its maker replaced the luxury SUV’s roof with a soft top that electrically retracts over the dashboard to the cargo area. The styling makes it a full convertible model, unlike the partially convertible roof of the landaulet version, which only retracts starting from the passenger roof area.

Powertrains of the G-Class Cabriolet

According to reports, the new G-Class Cabriolet will likely follow the powertrain hierarchy of the recently updated 2025–2026 G-Class lineup. This suggests that the open-top model will be available in several configurations, including:

  • The G 550: Powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing approximately 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque.
  • The AMG G 63: A high-performance variant featuring the handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, expected to deliver 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.
  • The G 580 with EQ Technology: While not yet confirmed for the Cabriolet, industry insiders speculate that an all-electric version could eventually join the lineup, mirroring the brand’s shift toward electrification.

Testing

Mercedes has confirmed that the vehicle is undergoing rigorous testing to ensure its structural integrity. After conducting initial runs in the Austrian Alps, the luxury automaker has scheduled the prototype for extreme cold-weather testing in Sweden.

Availability and Market Positioning

Unlike the ultra-exclusive Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet, which was limited to just 99 units, auto publications expect the new G-Class Cabriolet to be more widely available as a “special edition.” Mercedes has indicated it will sell it in almost every major market globally, including the United States.

While official pricing has not been released, experts anticipate the Cabriolet will carry a significant premium over the standard SUV. Estimates suggest a starting price in the $175,000 to $200,000 range, with a full debut expected sometime in 2026.

