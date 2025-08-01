Brabus Unlocks 986 HP From The Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is as formidable in the road as its long name sounds. Brabus, seeing more room to squeeze out more performance from the car, has integrated its Brabus 1000 package into it.

The Brabus 1000 Package Meets the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

The Brabus 1000 upgrade boosts the vehicle’s performance into the realm of supercars, delivering a staggering 986 horsepower (735 kW) and a torque output of 1,342 pound-feet (1,820 Nm), though capped at 1,195 pound-feet to preserve the auto’s mechanical integrity. The famous German tuner achieved the feat by raising the engine’s displacement to 4.5 liters without compromising its hybrid setup.

In its stock configuration, GT 63 S E Performance’s 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine produces 805 horsepower and 1,047 pound-feet of torque. The specs allow it to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

The Brabus 1000 reduces the time it takes for the car to reach such levels by a tenth. Nonetheless, the tuner maintained the unit’s top speed at 199 mph (320 kph).

Not Too Agressive, Yet Refined Exterior

Brabus is known for its not-too-aggressive but sophisticated builds. This was once again evident in its new project for the GT 63 S E Performance.

The exterior features carbon fiber elements, including a front spoiler with side blades, mirror covers, and a rear diffuser, to make the high-performance car further stand out. The iconic Panamericana grille proudly displays the Brabus logo, adding a touch of exclusivity.

Meanwhile, the Brabus 1000 rolls on custom Monoblock Z forged alloy wheels, with 21-inch fronts (10.5 inches wide) and 22-inch rears (12 inches wide). Wrapped in high-performance tires from Continental or Hankook—sized 305/30R21 and 335/25R22—these 10-spoke wheels are paired with vibrant red brake calipers, creating a bold contrast against the car’s black exterior. The combination ensures both style and superior handling.

Equally Stunning Interior Upgrades

Inside, Brabus elevates the cabin with premium black leather and Dinamica microfiber on the headliner, accented by striking red details. Carbon fiber trim adds a modern edge, while embossed elements pay homage to Brabus’ founding in 1977, marked by the number “77.”

The interior clearly balances luxury and performance, offering a refined yet dynamic environment.

The Cost for the Upgrades

Brabus remained mum on the price of the Brabus 1000 package. Hence, interested buyers must contact them directly for a quotation.

For reference, however, the base Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance starts at $195,900.