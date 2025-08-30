Mercedes-AMG’s latest prototype, the GT XX Concept, recently dominated the Nardò circuit in Italy, logging over 40,000 kilometers in under eight days while maintaining an average velocity of 300 km/h.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the AMG GT XX Concept recently recorded a 40,000-kilometer run at the Nardò circuit in Italy. The feat, which took eight days to finish under an average speed of 300 km/h, established 25 new benchmarks for long-range electric vehicles.

Two identical models alternated shifts, repeatedly surpassing the prior 24-hour distance milestone by wide gaps—14 times total—under grueling heat and nonstop operation. The accomplishment highlights AMG’s shift toward electrification, drawing from over a century of racing triumphs.

Mercedes emphasizes how this electric pioneer echoes past icons like the C111, now adapted for battery-driven supremacy.

AMG GT XX Powertrain Technology

At the core of the AMG GT XX lies a trio of axial-flux engines paired with a battery featuring direct liquid chilling, tech slated for AMG.EA production models soon. This setup ensured relentless output without throttling, even amid intense demands.

A standout feature is the Central Coolant Hub (CCH), a compact unit managing fluid distribution to drives, electronics, and cells via smart valves and sensors. Additionally, the system eliminates more weight and squeezes out more range compared to traditional systems.

Complementing this is a passive floor-mounted heat dissipator that eases radiator load, allowing sealed air vents for better efficiency. Such elements proved vital during Nardò’s trials, where the vehicles sustained peak performance across driving and recharging cycles.

Aerodynamic and Energy Receovery

Aerodynamics played a pivotal role, with a drag figure of just 0.19 achieved through refined shapes, including a tapered nose, extended diffuser, and vented wheels clad in carbon. These tweaks cut resistance significantly, equating to shedding substantial mass at highway paces, while generating ample downforce sans active spoilers.

Charging capacity matched the speed, averaging 850 kW via custom Alpitronic stations adapted for 1,000-amp flows through standard plugs. A makeshift high-power hub, erected in months, mirrored Mercedes’ global network, enabling swift pit stops that kept momentum unbroken.

Smart Systems Inspired by Racing Heritage

Software drew heavily from Formula 1 insights, with a battery overseer using virtual probes to monitor cell health in real-time, optimizing energy use. Predictive tools guided drivers on pace and braking, integrating GPS for precise recuperation up to 0.6g, recycling power efficiently.

This intelligence extended to operations, where simulations and live adjustments from experts countered variables like wind or wear, ensuring strategy alignment.

Interfaces and Future Tech in the AMG GT XX

Furthermore, the cabin boasts a driver-focused setup on MB.OS, with screens showing key metrics like charge status and stint progress, plus steering controls for quick tweaks. An AR-equipped helmet overlays data—speeds, laps, track cues—enhancing focus, especially at night.

Lastly, innovations populate the car’s tech, including plasma devices for invisible airflow tweaks, 3D-printed custom seat inserts from body scans for an ideal fit, and biotech fabrics. ThrillAR lets users virtually replay the run via mixed reality.

Partners like Michelin supplied efficient tires, Microsoft handled data analytics, and Signify ensured safety on track.