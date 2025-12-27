Mercedes-Benz is shifting its “XX” technology programs from headline-grabbing concept cars to a pragmatic, fleet-wide engineering initiative. Dubbed Tomorrow XX, this latest phase focuses on the “physicality” of the vehicle, stripping it down to its raw components to rethink how they are manufactured, repaired, and recycled.

While previous initiatives like the VISION EQXX focused on hyper-efficiency and range, Tomorrow XX targets the material lifecycle across the entire Mercedes-Benz portfolio.

Engineering for Disassembly

The most significant shift is a move away from permanent chemical bonding. For decades, automakers have used adhesives to reduce weight and production time, but this often makes components non-repairable.

The “Screwed, Not Glued” Approach: Mercedes is redesigning complex parts, such as headlights, to be held together with mechanical fasteners. Instead of replacing a $3,000 LED unit due to a cracked lens, technicians can now unscrew and replace the specific damaged part.

Thermoplastic Rivets: In vehicle interiors, the program replaces ultrasonic welding with thermoplastic rivets. These can be “undone” by the automaker during servicing or end-of-life dismantling, allowing materials to be separated cleanly for high-quality recycling rather than shredding them into mixed waste.

The Mono-Material Strategy

Traditional automotive components are often “material soups,” which are composites of different plastics and fibers that are nearly impossible to recycle. Tomorrow XX prioritizes mono-materials.

PET Sandwich Structures: The manufacturer develops the door pockets and interior panels using a single type of recycled PET. Using a “sandwich” foam structure made of the same material, the part remains stiff and 40% lighter while remaining 100% recyclable.

Recycled Airbags: In a clever bit of “urban mining,” old nylon airbags are being repurposed into AC valves. The material is naturally resistant to extreme temperatures, making it ideal for use in HVAC systems.

Circular Metals and “Urban Mining”

Mercedes is treating its aging fleet as a resource. The goal is to transition from primary raw materials to secondary (recycled) materials without compromising structural integrity.

Secondary Aluminium: The program has demonstrated structural sidewalls made from 86% post-consumer scrap. Using renewable energy in the smelting process reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 70% relative to the European average.

Zero-Carbon Steel: Moving away from blast furnaces, the brand is integrating steel produced via hydrogen-based reduction and electric arc furnaces.

Battery Closing-Loop: The new pilot plant in Kuppenheim targets a 96% recovery rate for lithium, nickel, and cobalt, enabling the repurposing of used EQS batteries for next-generation EVs.

By the Numbers: The “XX” Inventory

Mercedes has already validated over 40 specific components under this program. Notable highlights include:

Brake Pads: Developed with 40% waste content from old pads, reducing production emissions by 85%.

LABFIBER: A leather alternative made from pulverized old tires and bio-based proteins.

Underbody Cladding: Manufactured using sorted plastics recovered from shredded end-of-life vehicles.

The Takeaway

Tomorrow XX proves that the next era of luxury isn’t just about software or screens, it’s about the supply chain. By industrializing repairability and material purity, Mercedes aims to decouple its growth from raw material consumption. In short, the brand is making a calculated bet that “circularity” will soon be as crucial to a premium buyer as horsepower.