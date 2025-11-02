Mercedes Reverts To Its Roots With The Next-Gen E-Class EQ

The latest spy video of the next-gen E-Class EQ indicates that Mercedes-Benz is dialing back to its iconic design statement.

Mercedes-Benz has finally addressed the elephant in the room based on the direction it’s taking for the next-generation E-Class EQ. After acknowledging the uncomfortable truth that its electric vehicle (EV) design failed to resonate with buyers, it’s now reverting to its tested-and-proven design philosophy.

The prototype of the upcoming E-Class EQ, which CarSpyMedia recently captured, is still heavily clad in camouflage. However, its form and stance evidently mark a massive departure from its predecessor’s neutral jelly bean-like shape. The design philosophy has shifted from achieving the lowest possible drag coefficient at the expense of presence to one that emphasizes the classic, elegant proportions Mercedes is famous for.

The most immediate change is the return to a more traditional, defined three-box sedan shape. While still sleek, the roofline no longer plunges quite as drastically toward the rear, promising better rear headroom. These offer a subtle nod to practicality that loyal buyers will appreciate.

Furthermore, the overall silhouette now features a clear, horizontal character line running from the front fenders to the rear lights. This visual element adds a much-needed sense of structure and sophistication that was noticeably absent in the current EQ line’s smoother, more anonymous styling.

Despite its callback to its roots, the upcoming E-Class EQ is not stepping back on innovation. The video below shows a spot-active rear-steering feature, allowing for an almost physics-defying combination of high-speed stability and low-speed agility. Expect a significant upgrade in its comfort and driving assistance features, too.

The next-generation E-Class EQ is scheduled to debut in 2026 as a 2027 model-year car.