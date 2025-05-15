Mansory Again Creates Division Among Mercedes G-Class Fans With The Speranza Build

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mansory Speranza

Mansory Again Creates Division Among Mercedes G-Class Fans With The Speranza Build

automobile seats

Choosing The Best Seat Cover For Your Car

Budget-Friendly Car Jimny Brabus G-Class Replica

Unexpected Strengths Of Budget-Friendly Cars You Might Overlook

Mercedes-Benz Teaser

Mercedes-AMG Teases Electric Sedan For June Unveiling

Pre-Owned Mercedes

Why Buying Pre-Owned Mercedes Does Not Always Mean Compromise In Quality And Performance

Mercedes vs Budget-Friendly Cars

Top 5 Advantages Of Buying Budget-Friendly Cars

Pre-owned car

Why Pre-Owned Mercedes Doesn’t Mean Compromised: The Case For Smart Car Buys

Pre-owned Mercedes Car

Why Buying Pre-Owned Mercedes Makes Much Sense

Mercedes Unveils Custom CLA In New Manhattan Flagship Dealership

Mercedes Unveils Custom CLA In New Manhattan Flagship Dealership

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

Mansory Again Creates Division Among Mercedes G-Class Fans With The Speranza Build

  • Mansory is again gaining notoriety with its one-off Speranza, a Maybach G-Class Landaulet-inspired build.
Mansory Speranza

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is only limited to 99 samples. Each one scores around $1.5 million. Due to its rarity, some G-Class owners who could not get their hands on one often resort to converting their regular G-Wagen to mimic the ultra-opulent Maybach model with an open-top rear.

While the design is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, Mansory has managed to create more division among Mercedes fans with the introduction of its latest take on the G-Class with the landaulet twist. Dubbed the Speranza, an Italian word for “hope,” its new bespoke creation introduces wild styling, carbon fiber elements, and two-tone paint that pushes the boundaries toward extravagance and excess.

The renowned and often considered infamous Mercedes tuner unveiled the one-off Speranza at the Top Marques Monaco in Monte Carlo. It comes with white paint for its body, including the front grille, with black accents. Meanwhile, the tuner draped the luxury vehicle’s interior upholstery in white and red leather covers. Overall, the styling may remind onlookers of the G-Class-based Popemobile, which the three-pointed star marque gifted to the late Pope Francis earlier.

Under the hood, the Maybach G 650 Landaulet-inspired build has the standard G-Class 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. However, Mansory juiced up the powertrain of the SUV with larger turbos and a new exhaust system with high-performance downpipes to surpass its Maybach counterpart’s V12 output, allowing it to deliver up to 809 hp and 848 lb-ft of torque.

The reconfigured specs propel the Mansory Speranza from 0 to 62 mph in only four seconds. Furthermore, it boosts the auto’s electronically capped top speed to 155 mph.

Mansory Speranza 1
Mansory Speranza 2
Mansory Speranza 3
Mansory Speranza 4

Related

Mansory Speranza

Mansory Again Creates Division Among Mercedes G-Class Fans With The Speranza Build

automobile seats

Choosing The Best Seat Cover For Your Car

Budget-Friendly Car Jimny Brabus G-Class Replica

Unexpected Strengths Of Budget-Friendly Cars You Might Overlook

Mercedes-Benz Teaser

Mercedes-AMG Teases Electric Sedan For June Unveiling

Pre-Owned Mercedes

Why Buying Pre-Owned Mercedes Does Not Always Mean Compromise In Quality And Performance

Mercedes vs Budget-Friendly Cars

Top 5 Advantages Of Buying Budget-Friendly Cars

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider