Mansory is again gaining notoriety with its one-off Speranza, a Maybach G-Class Landaulet-inspired build.

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is only limited to 99 samples. Each one scores around $1.5 million. Due to its rarity, some G-Class owners who could not get their hands on one often resort to converting their regular G-Wagen to mimic the ultra-opulent Maybach model with an open-top rear.

While the design is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, Mansory has managed to create more division among Mercedes fans with the introduction of its latest take on the G-Class with the landaulet twist. Dubbed the Speranza, an Italian word for “hope,” its new bespoke creation introduces wild styling, carbon fiber elements, and two-tone paint that pushes the boundaries toward extravagance and excess.

The renowned and often considered infamous Mercedes tuner unveiled the one-off Speranza at the Top Marques Monaco in Monte Carlo. It comes with white paint for its body, including the front grille, with black accents. Meanwhile, the tuner draped the luxury vehicle’s interior upholstery in white and red leather covers. Overall, the styling may remind onlookers of the G-Class-based Popemobile, which the three-pointed star marque gifted to the late Pope Francis earlier.

Under the hood, the Maybach G 650 Landaulet-inspired build has the standard G-Class 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. However, Mansory juiced up the powertrain of the SUV with larger turbos and a new exhaust system with high-performance downpipes to surpass its Maybach counterpart’s V12 output, allowing it to deliver up to 809 hp and 848 lb-ft of torque.

The reconfigured specs propel the Mansory Speranza from 0 to 62 mph in only four seconds. Furthermore, it boosts the auto’s electronically capped top speed to 155 mph.