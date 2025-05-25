Carlsson 2008 SL 55 AMG Sold With Only 20K Mileage

Carlsson 2008 SL 55 AMG Sold With Only 20K Mileage

A Carlsson-tuned Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG makes its way into the UK market with a £59,990 ($80,600) asking price. Besides the power enhancements, the car stands out for its rarity and very low mileage.

Carlsson Mercedes SL 55 AMG (1)

Only three units of Carlsson’s bespoke SL 55 AMG creation ever made it to the market, and now, one of them is available for sale. Based on the already formidable R230, the German tuning house has upgraded the car into the CK55 RS580 to push it beyond factory limits.

The standard version of the SL55 AMG was no pushover as it housed AMG’s 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine. However, Carlsson recognized its potential for evolution.

SL 55 AMG Performance Overhaul from Carlsson

Carlsson’s work on the M113 engine under the hood of the SL55 included a series of meticulous upgrades. These included a modified supercharger pulley for increased boost, enlarged fuel injectors, a refined intake system, a new intercooler, and a stainless-steel exhaust system.

Tied with an upgraded ECU, these changes elevated the output from 493 horsepower to an astounding 580 hp. Torque significantly jumped as well, from 516 lb-ft to 575 lb-ft.

Despite its added ferocity, the vehicle maintains a mostly original exterior profile. Discreet front and rear spoilers, a lowered suspension courtesy of Carlsson’s air module, and a rare set of 20-inch forged wheels set this vehicle apart.

Exclusive Features

What enhances the vehicle’s appeal and value even further is its exceptionally low mileage of 22,728 miles in its over 20 years of existence. The original buyer entrusted the UK-based Carlsson dealer, Birds, to carry out the RS580 transformation after the car had already been driven for a while.

Finished in a deep Tanzanite Blue exterior and paired with an Alpaca Gray leather interior, this SL showcases a mix of aggression and elegance. Furthermore, modestly placed carbon fiber accents dot the cabin, serving as a nod to Carlsson’s design philosophy.

