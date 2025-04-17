Mercedes G-Class Gets A Pink Makeover From Brabus

Mercedes G-Class Gets A Pink Makeover From Brabus

  • People are somewhat divided on what to make out of the Mercedes G-Class with a pink-wrapped Brabus makeover.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is such a versatile SUV. After all, it went from being a military off-roader in 1979 to a cultural luxury icon. Over the years, it has maintained its easily recognizable design, but some owners wanting to stand out more from the crowd prefer to give it their personal touch through tuning packages. Some tend to overdo their builds to the point of getting done in bad taste, though.

Recently, Forgiato shared a new custom-made G-Class courtesy of Brabus. The AMG G63 version of the SUV sports the former’s large disc-style wheels. It’s hugged by thin tires and adorned with the tuner’s center caps.

What divides people on the project, however, is the company’s choice of pink wrap covering the white-painted body of the auto. Some consider the decision to go for that theme as kitschy, while others see it as a bold statement. Whatever it is, being a G-Class and having a unique setup already makes the owner achieve their goal of getting noticed among the crowd.

Being a product of Mercedes’ renowned tuner, the G-Class also benefits from Brabus’ signature front grille, fenders, and roof lights. Meanwhile, the specialist notably opted to go without the spare wheel cap at the back of the SUV to bare its rear door.

Inside, the G-Class features white leather upholstery with some shades of pink on the sides and black accents. These are intensified by the ambient lighting present in the modern versions of the luxury SUV, plus a starlight headliner.

Forgiato didn’t mention whether the tuner gave the AMG G63 a boost in the powertrain. Nonetheless, even without it, the vehicle’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 can deliver up to 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Forgiato was mum on the Brabus G-Class’ price, too. But for the record, the standard AMG G63 starts at $186,000.

