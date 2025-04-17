Dubai Shoppers Left Awestruck With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mansory G-Class

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mansory G-Class stood out in a Dubai shopping mall with its marble-inspired aesthetic.

Image courtesy of Modern Car Collector

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly fascinated with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. And it’s not just about any standard model of the iconic vehicle, he prefers to have them customized to make them stand out.

That’s exactly what Ronaldo achieved when he got the Brabus-tuned 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63. Recently, shoppers in a high-end mall in Dubai caught a glimpse of another one of his collections, a Mansory G-Class resembling a sculpted marble.

While we know Mansory for its hit-or-miss approach in the extreme tuning category, it certainly hit the mark on this one. It features a two-tone contrasting paint job that Modern Car Collector estimates to have cost around $500,000 alone. The source claimed that the Portuguese football star commissioned the bespoke G-Class for around $2.5 million.

The numbers are enough to buy a fleet of the new Mercedes G550, starting at $148,250 in the US, the electrified G580, starting with a $161,500 price tag, and the AMG G63, with a base price of $186,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1 of 1 $2.5M Mansory G-Wagon spotted parked in style at Dubai Mall 🤯 pic.twitter.com/j6LUQPwbWy — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) February 19, 2025

The one-off Mansory G-Class definitely stood out in the desert sun, and as shown in the video above, its aura gets even better at night under the city lights. In addition to its exquisite paint job, it sports carbon fiber accents and forged wheels. Furthermore, it noticeably bears CR7 badges and special 7770 plates, serving as a major nod to Ronaldo and his jersey number.

According to Forbes’ 2024 rankings, Ronaldo is the world’s highest-paid football star. The publication estimated his earnings to be around $220 million plus $65 million from endorsements. His major sponsors include Binance, Nike, Unilever, Herbalife, and Jacob & Co.