Mercedes Unveils Custom CLA In New Manhattan Flagship Dealership

  • Blending technology, creativity, and luxury, Mercedes-Benz redefines electric mobility and customer experience in a landmark New York event featuring the new CLA in a unique guise.

A Vision for Tomorrow on Display

Mercedes-Benz USA has taken a bold leap into the future, debuting the revolutionary all-new CLA model during an unforgettable night at its redesigned Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan dealership. This dual celebration not only marked the vehicle’s U.S. premiere but also revealed the brand’s reimagined vision for customer interaction through its flagship retail location. It was more than just a car launch—it was a cultural event marrying innovation, creativity, and sophistication.

Game-Changing Performance and Intelligence

The star of the evening, the all-new CLA, promises to be the most advanced vehicle Mercedes-Benz has ever built. Leading a new generation of models, the CLA is the first to feature the proprietary Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), providing drivers with a seamless, personalized digital ecosystem. Under the hood, the CLA offers impressive capabilities with both a high-tech 48-volt hybrid option and electric variants. The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology delivers up to 492 miles of range (WLTP), thanks to a powerful 800-volt system that cuts charging time drastically—up to 202 miles of range in just ten minutes.

Mercedes combined the efficiency of the CLA with elegance, comfort, and intelligence to position it as a major contender in the luxury EV landscape. Launch variants in the U.S. will include the CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC, both using EQ Technology to redefine what’s possible in everyday electric mobility.

Manhattan Dealership Gets a Luxe Upgrade

The unveiling was held at the newly overhauled Mercedes-Benz of Manhattan, a facility designed to match the high standards of the vehicles it showcases. Steeped in heritage yet forward-thinking in design, the dealership now offers immersive digital interactions, state-of-the-art EV infrastructure, and a blend of elegance and innovation.

Highlights include the country’s first dedicated Maybach Lounge, complete with a display wall of unique finishes and materials from the MANUFAKTUR customization program, offering customers unmatched levels of personalization. The AMG Performance Center Plus elevates the delivery experience with a dramatic “Unboxing the Star” showcase that transforms car handovers into emotionally charged moments.

Where Luxury Meets Culture

Mercedes-Benz extended the evening beyond automotive excellence with its “Class of Creators” collaboration, an initiative fusing art, music, and fashion. The automaker enlisted five diverse creators, including rapper Ice Spice, Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, and KidSuper’s Colm Dillane, to use the new CLA as a muse. Ice Spice led the campaign’s launch, revealing a custom art piece inspired by her roots and the vehicle’s futuristic form.

Furthermore, the grand opening, dubbed “Stars, Sounds and Slices,” embraced the spirit of New York with curated culinary experiences and performances from the Broadway cast of Hell’s Kitchen, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to bridging automotive innovation with cultural expression.

Photo Celebrating the New MBUSA New Manhattan Dealership

