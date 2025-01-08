Adidas Replaces Puma As Mercedes F1 Clothing And Footwear Partner

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Hamilton Didn’t Give Up On His Team, Says Mercedes F1 Engineering Director

AMG G 63 Undergoes Massive Transformation From Mansory Gronos Package

Tesla Charging Network Compatibility With Mercedes Starts In February

Mercedes Cars Get IMAX Enhanced Entertainment System

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

Adidas Replaces Puma As Mercedes F1 Clothing And Footwear Partner

  • Adidas has officially become Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team’s partner.
  • The alliance will allow the company to tailor a complete range of apparel, footwear, and accessories for the entire team, including its drivers, engineers, and fanbase.

The Adidas sports brand’s involvement extends to products sold to the three-pointed star marque’s fanbase. It also plans to offer limited-edition drops along the way.

In a press release, Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, said they are “extremely proud” to integrate their iconic Three Stripes into the decorated Mercedes Formula 1 team. He emphasized that both brands share the spirit of competitiveness, as displayed in their “passion for speed, innovation, and performance.”

“We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track,” remarked Gulden. “Off the track, we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle products and extending the reach to a new generation of fans.”

“We look forward to supporting Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and to win together,” the Adidas CEO added.

Meanwhile, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes F1, mirrored the same enthusiasm over the partnership. He claimed that the two prominent brands mirror each other’s “dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication, too.” He believes the alliance marks the “next chapter” for the team.

“This announcement, therefore, represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport,” the Mercedes F1 head honcho went on. “We are excited to break this new ground and work with Adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships.”

Adidas replaces Puma as the official clothing, footwear, and accessory partner of Mercedes F1 starting in the 2025 racing season.

