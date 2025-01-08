Adidas Replaces Puma As Mercedes F1 Clothing And Footwear Partner

Adidas has officially become Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team’s partner.

The alliance will allow the company to tailor a complete range of apparel, footwear, and accessories for the entire team, including its drivers, engineers, and fanbase.

The Adidas sports brand’s involvement extends to products sold to the three-pointed star marque’s fanbase. It also plans to offer limited-edition drops along the way.

In a press release, Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, said they are “extremely proud” to integrate their iconic Three Stripes into the decorated Mercedes Formula 1 team. He emphasized that both brands share the spirit of competitiveness, as displayed in their “passion for speed, innovation, and performance.”

“We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track,” remarked Gulden. “Off the track, we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle products and extending the reach to a new generation of fans.”

“We look forward to supporting Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and to win together,” the Adidas CEO added.

Meanwhile, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes F1, mirrored the same enthusiasm over the partnership. He claimed that the two prominent brands mirror each other’s “dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication, too.” He believes the alliance marks the “next chapter” for the team.

“This announcement, therefore, represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport,” the Mercedes F1 head honcho went on. “We are excited to break this new ground and work with Adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships.”

Adidas replaces Puma as the official clothing, footwear, and accessory partner of Mercedes F1 starting in the 2025 racing season.