Top 5 Alternatives To Mercedes Xentry Star Scanner—Why YOUCANIC Pro Leads The Pack

Mercedes-Benz owners and mechanics know that staying on top of vehicle diagnostics is key to maintaining performance and reliability. However, the purchase cost and learning curve of the Mercedes Xentry Star scanner often prompt a search for more versatile, budget-friendly options.

In this article, we explore six compelling alternatives that not only rival the capabilities of the Xentry Star but also offer enhanced flexibility across different car makes. Among these, the YOUCANIC Pro scanner stands out as the best choice for modern diagnostics—with free lifetime updates, ease of use, and a wealth of resources to support both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Choosing the right Mercedes-Benz scanner requires vital factors to meet its special needs. It has one of the most complex computerized systems, advanced car technology, and continuous innovation, which are important factors in picking the best diagnostic scanner.

You’ve got to be thinking, where do I start? To be honest, finding a wide range of diagnostic scanners in different markets can be overwhelming. This article will help you narrow your list and match your Mercedes-Benz to the best scanner.

Best Scanners for your Mercedes-Benz

YOUCANIC Pro UCAN-II-B

The YOUCANIC Pro UCAN-II-B Diagnostic Scanner has its all-new 2025 version with advanced diagnostic capabilities, 40+ professional service functions, advanced data management, and excellent professional support. With over 3,693 videos and more in the making, YOUCANIC empowers DIYers and professional mechanics with free car videos and tutorials.

Advantages: Complete system diagnostic coverage (all control modules)

Full bi-directional control and component activation

Compatible with all Mercedes models of 1996-2024

Performs active tests on all Mercedes systems

Reset/relearn functions for all modules

No recurring subscription fees

Lifetime free software updates

Extensive video library and troubleshooting guides

Simple plug-and-play interface

Real-time data monitoring and graphing

Supports coding and adaptation of modules

Clear fault code descriptions with repair guidance

40+ maintenance and reset service functions.

Supports coding or module configurations.

Disadvantages:

Doesn’t support VIN coding as the time of this writing.

Autel MaxiSys MS906BT

The Autel MS906BT is the advanced version of the MS9606 and the newest addition to the MaxiSys product line of advanced wireless diagnostic devices.

Advantages:

Extensive system coverage beyond engine diagnostics

Supports wireless Bluetooth connectivity and traditional USB connection.

Advanced coding function

Auto VIN Scan function

Quality technical support

31+ service functions

Disadvantages:

Premium price at $1,000

One-year free subscription only.

Limited vehicle coverage if it has no software updates

Some advanced features require additional modules

MS906BT Software Update or Total Care Program (TCP) costs $495 per year

Can be overwhelming for casual users.

Supported language is English only.

3. THINKCAR Thinkdiag PRO

The THINKCAR PRO OBD2 Diagnostic Tool is a comprehensive automotive diagnostic that surpasses the capabilities of similar products like the GOLO PRODBSCAR5 and THINKDIAG GOLO Easydiag with its advanced D-Z software. Its user-friendly interface and extensive coverage make it ideal for various diagnostic tasks, including reading and clearing fault codes, live data monitoring, actuator testing, and more.

Advantages:

A phone/tablet-based diagnostics

Great price range at $200

Regular software updates

Compact design, lightweight, and easy to carry

Good technical support

Cons:

Requires stable internet connection

Only 12-month free updates

Some features locked behind subscriptions

Phone/tablet dependency

Limited advanced programming capabilities

FOXWELL NT510 Elite

LAUNCHX-431 PRO Elite is A smart car diagnostic device developed using the Android 10.0 system. It adopts a 2.0Ghz 4-core high-efficiency processor, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, ample storage, and a high-endurance battery that runs faster, is more stable, and lasts longer.

Advantages:

Excellent value for money at $150

Mercedes-specific diagnostic protocols

Free lifetime updates

User-friendly interface

Compact and portable size

Disadvantages:

Limited advanced coding features

Basic graphing capabilities

No bi-directional controls

Slower processing speed

LAUNCH X431 V+ Professional

The Launch X431 V+ is a professional-grade scanner with notable features. This full system diagnostic scanner offers 35+ service functions, ECU coding, bidirectional control, and compatibility with various X431 modules.

Advantages:

Full ECU coverage and bi-directional control

OE-level diagnostic capabilities with coding and programming

LAUNCH X431 V+ is equipped with a Lenovo tablet

12 in 1 live data graphing and recording

35+ Reset Functions

Regular software updates with the latest Mercedes models

Built-in repair guide and technical bulletin

Disadvantages:

A high price point of $1000.

An annual subscription is required after 2 years of free software updates.

X431 renewal card costs $345 and takes 1-2 days to update.

Steep learning curve for its advanced features

A 10.1-inch screen size that is bulky compared to other scanners.

iCarsoft MB II – Not worth it in 2025

The iCarsoft MB II scanner diagnostic tool best fits Mercedes Benz, Sprinter, and Smart but supports other brand vehicles with OBD2 protocol after 1996 to perform OBD2 diagnostic functions. It has been added with more reset functions such as oil service reset, EPB, SAS, DPF, and ETCs.

Advantages:

Smart AutoVIN technology with automatic car identification and scanning

Deep system coverage specialized for Mercedes vehicles

Clear specific fault codes for Mercedes.

Lifetime software free update.

Reset service intervals and maintenance lights

Intuitive interface for DIYers

Affordable price point of $200

Disadvantages:

Limited bi-directional control capabilities

No ECU coding or programming.

Basic graphing capabilities.

Software updates are inconsistent

An OBD2 has radically changed vehicle diagnostics and vehicle owners’ lives, proving that you should take it seriously when picking the best scanner for your Mercedes Benz. But what should you consider when choosing the right one? Is it the software compatibility with your car, software updates, price, or customer reviews? The answer is all this matters and should be considered when selecting a diagnostic scanner.

While there are several alternatives to the Mercedes Xentry Star scanner, the YOUCANIC Pro scanner is the best choice. With free lifetime updates ensuring you always have the latest diagnostic capabilities, support for multiple vehicle makes, and an extensive library of resources at your fingertips, YOUCANIC Pro is the smart, cost-effective solution for any Mercedes owner or mechanic looking to get the most out of their diagnostic tools. Make the switch today and experience unparalleled efficiency and versatility in vehicle diagnostics.

Among the top 6 alternatives to the Mercedes-Benz Xentry Star scanner, YOUCANIC’s scanner continues to make its name with a 4.9 out of 5 based on 133 reviews and is highly recommended as a great match for your vehicle. The YOUCANIC Pro-UCAN-II-B provides full system coverage, over 40+ maintenance functions, lifetime free software updates, and excellent customer support.

We hope this article helps you make the best decision when choosing the perfect diagnostic scanner for your Mercedes-Benz.