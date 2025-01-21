Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO responds to criticisms over C 63

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Car

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes F1

Hamilton Didn’t Give Up On His Team, Says Mercedes F1 Engineering Director

Mansory Gronos Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2)

AMG G 63 Undergoes Massive Transformation From Mansory Gronos Package

Mercedes and Tesla

Tesla Charging Network Compatibility With Mercedes Starts In February

Mercedes cars get IMAX Enhanced films

Mercedes Cars Get IMAX Enhanced Entertainment System

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

  • Spy photographers recently spotted the 2027 Mercedes C-Class EV with radical changes in its look.

Mercedes-Benz is about to introduce the next-generation C-Class next year under a 2027 model-year badge. Recent spy shots have revealed the car’s new design elements, signaling the three-pointed star marque’s shift in strategy to address market demands, buyer expectations, and criticisms over its ongoing direction with its electrified vehicle offerings.

What We Know So Far About the Car

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

The latest C-Class EV prototype based on Carscoops’ recent spy shots flaunts a revised front-end design with a more prominent grille, hinting at a pre-launch redesign. This marks a departure from earlier test models, showcasing a hood line cut farther back to accommodate the larger grille. Mercedes notably employed a similar approach with the GLC prototype in 2024, making these updates a familiar play for the brand.

Mercedes C-Class EV (2)

Sales of current EQ models, including the EQS, have fallen short of expectations. Critics have pointed to the overly simplistic styling of these EVs as a key factor.

Mercedes responded by introducing a more traditional grille to the EQS during its facelift, a move aimed at boosting its appeal. The changes seen in the C-Class prototype suggest a similar strategy is in play, aiming to enhance its allure ahead of its release.

Mercedes’ advanced MB.EA platform underpins the new C-Class EV. The infrastructure designed for larger electric vehicles diverges from the MMA platform used in the smaller CLA. It promises features such as cutting-edge 800-volt technology. Likewise, it may come with a range of up to 466 miles (750 km), aligning it with industry-leading standards.

Expected Debut for the Mercedes C-Class EV

The next-gen C-Class EV is expected to debut in 2026 and launch as a 2027 model-year vehicle. It will likely adopt Mercedes’ revised naming convention, combining the C-Class designation with EQ Technology.

The upcoming electric vehicle aims to reshape its segment with fresh styling, advanced tech, and extended-range capabilities.

Related

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

AMG CEO responds to criticisms over C 63

AMG CEO Concedes To Hybridization Criticisms

Midwest Luxury Sprinter Vans: A Game-Changer For Road Travel

Used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Car

Why More Drivers Choose To Buy Used Cars: The Timeless Appeal Of Mercedes-Benz

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes F1

Hamilton Didn’t Give Up On His Team, Says Mercedes F1 Engineering Director

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider