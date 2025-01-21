Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

Spy photographers recently spotted the 2027 Mercedes C-Class EV with radical changes in its look.

Mercedes-Benz is about to introduce the next-generation C-Class next year under a 2027 model-year badge. Recent spy shots have revealed the car’s new design elements, signaling the three-pointed star marque’s shift in strategy to address market demands, buyer expectations, and criticisms over its ongoing direction with its electrified vehicle offerings.

What We Know So Far About the Car

The latest C-Class EV prototype based on Carscoops’ recent spy shots flaunts a revised front-end design with a more prominent grille, hinting at a pre-launch redesign. This marks a departure from earlier test models, showcasing a hood line cut farther back to accommodate the larger grille. Mercedes notably employed a similar approach with the GLC prototype in 2024, making these updates a familiar play for the brand.

Sales of current EQ models, including the EQS, have fallen short of expectations. Critics have pointed to the overly simplistic styling of these EVs as a key factor.

Mercedes responded by introducing a more traditional grille to the EQS during its facelift, a move aimed at boosting its appeal. The changes seen in the C-Class prototype suggest a similar strategy is in play, aiming to enhance its allure ahead of its release.

Mercedes’ advanced MB.EA platform underpins the new C-Class EV. The infrastructure designed for larger electric vehicles diverges from the MMA platform used in the smaller CLA. It promises features such as cutting-edge 800-volt technology. Likewise, it may come with a range of up to 466 miles (750 km), aligning it with industry-leading standards.

Expected Debut for the Mercedes C-Class EV

The next-gen C-Class EV is expected to debut in 2026 and launch as a 2027 model-year vehicle. It will likely adopt Mercedes’ revised naming convention, combining the C-Class designation with EQ Technology.

The upcoming electric vehicle aims to reshape its segment with fresh styling, advanced tech, and extended-range capabilities.