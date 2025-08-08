Ivan Lendl’s Custom 1983 AMG G-Wagen Showcased In Petersen Automotive Museum

Ivan Lendl, the Czech-American tennis legend, dominated the courts in the 1980s, clinching eight Grand Slam titles and setting the bar in his era. Beyond his athletic prowess, the tennis legend’s discerning taste extended to his cars.

Lendl’s vision for a unique vehicle led to a groundbreaking collaboration with AMG, resulting in one of the most distinctive Mercedes G-Wagen units ever built.

Key Features of Lendl’s Custom G-Wagen

In 1983, during a sponsorship visit to Mercedes, Lendl encountered the rugged G-Wagen, a vehicle designed for military utility rather than luxury. Unimpressed by its boxy front end, he proposed a bold idea: graft the elegant nose of a W116 S-Class sedan onto the iconic SUV’s utilitarian frame.

AMG, then an independent tuner, turned this vision into reality. With his vision, they created a bespoke masterpiece that Lendl dubbed “the first civilized G-Wagon.”

The result is a striking fusion of off-road capability and refined aesthetics, now showcased at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Exterior

The most attention-catching feature of Lendl’s G-Wagen is its S-Class front end, seamlessly integrated into the G-Wagen’s angular body. This was a daring modification that set it apart from its peers.

The vehicle sports a bespoke AMG body kit, including custom bumpers that enhance its sleek yet rugged profile. A two-tone blue paint scheme adds a touch of sophistication, while distinctive BBS alloy wheels provide a sporty flair.

This early AMG creation, one of fewer than 20 similar builds, primarily for Middle Eastern royalty, marked a pivotal shift toward luxury SUVs.

Interior

Inside, the G-Wagon reflects Lendl’s personal touch with signature blue Recaro seats wrapped in custom leather upholstery, blending comfort with exclusivity. The cabin retains period-correct details, such as the original Becker Grand Prix stereo, preserving the 1980s ambiance.

Every element, from the stitching to the layout, underscores the bespoke nature of this build, tailored specifically for the tennis star whose name graces the VIN plate.

Powertrain

Surprisingly, AMG left the G-Wagen’s 3.0-liter OM617 diesel engine untouched, prioritizing style over performance. Producing just 88 horsepower and 127 lb-ft of torque, the engine propels the vehicle to 60 mph in 25 seconds.

While modern AMG G63s boast ferocious power, Lendl’s G-Wagen relies on the diesel’s renowned reliability, reflecting AMG’s early focus on aesthetics and handling rather than engine upgrades for diesel models.

Price Tag of Lendl’s G-Wagen

Lendl’s G-Wagen is more than a celebrity curiosity—it’s a historical artifact. Costing $120,000 in 1983 (roughly $380,000 today), the project was so exclusive that Mercedes kept its documentation under wraps as a “special project.”

Lendl drove the vehicle for a decade, even shipping it from Europe to Connecticut when he relocated, a testament to his attachment despite the G-Wagen’s absence from U.S. markets until 2002. Discovered in 2020 by Florida’s Patina Collective, the vehicle’s provenance was confirmed through Mercedes build sheets and the VIN plate bearing Lendl’s name—a rare honor reserved for the brand’s elite clients.

Now a centerpiece of the Petersen Museum’s Totally Awesome: Cars of the 80s and 90s exhibition, running through 2025, this G-Wagen highlights AMG’s pioneering role in transforming off-road vehicles into luxury icons. Museum curator Leslie Kendall emphasizes its significance: “This vehicle captures the moment when tuners like AMG began redefining SUVs as symbols of status and style.”

With period-correct Michelin tires and meticulous preservation, Lendl’s G-Wagen offers a window into an era when automotive innovation and celebrity influence collided to create something truly unique.