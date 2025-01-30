Bespoke Carlex Design AMG G 63 Pays Tribute To Desert Falconers

Carlex Design recently delivered the G-Falcon, a bespoke build based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 luxury SUV, to a customer in the UAE.

Carlex Design just delivered a one-off Mercedes-AMG G 63 build called the G-Falcon to a customer in the UAE. The project showcases an intricate design inside and out that pays tribute to the rich tradition of falconry in the Arab world.

According to the famous aftermarket tuner, the G-Falcon is part of its “One of One Masterpiece.” The collection features three bespoke AMG G 63 SUVs with varying artistic expressions. So far, Carlex has already sold the G-Falcon and Steampunk units of the program, with the Yellow Dragon still available for purchase as of publication.

For this particular piece, the G-Falcon is highlighted by its elaborate falcon mural on the roof. Carlex claimed that it took its atelier 18 months to manually carve the distinct top and fully elevate the opulence of the iconic Mercedes G-Class SUV to the next level.

The G-Falcon’s brushed and diamond-dusted exterior finish complements the breathtaking roof. Meanwhile, the interior gets a lush overhaul with deep maroon leather and black Alcantara. Like the roof, it also benefits from aesthetic incisions on the side and central panels. In addition, Carlex Design has adorned the steering wheel and door pins with custom engravings.

Interestingly, the popular Mercedes tuner embedded a vintage-looking IWC timepiece at the central console. It’s located just above the nameplate, which details the vehicle’s unique product series.

Furthermore, Carlex slammed the base of the G-Falcon closer to the ground with its lowered suspension alongside a set of tailored 24-inch wheels.