BRABUS Unveils the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure: A Six-Wheeled Off-Road Beast

Brabus 1000 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Brabus Unlocks 986 HP From The Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV Spied On The Road

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

BRABUS XLP 800

BRABUS Unveils the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure: A Six-Wheeled Off-Road Beast

Finding Your Next Adventure On The Open Road

Finding Your Next Adventure On The Open Road

Mercedes G-Wagen (1)

Ivan Lendl’s Custom 1983 AMG G-Wagen Showcased In Petersen Automotive Museum

Brabus 1000 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Brabus Unlocks 986 HP From The Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes EV

Mercedes-Benz Confirms Pause In US EV Orders As Market Demand Cools

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck

Choosing The Right Truck: Exploring The Balance Between Toughness And Tech

Mercedes EQ

Mercedes Suspends EQ Production In The US As Trump Cuts EV Tax Credits

Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake (1)

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Unveiled

UK Tuner Unlocks A Bolder Aura For The Mercedes G-Class

UK Tuner Unlocks A Bolder Aura For The Mercedes G-Class

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

BRABUS Unveils the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure: A Six-Wheeled Off-Road Beast

  • BRABUS recently pushed the limits of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 with the creation of the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure.
  • The six-wheeled off-roader comes packing with a twin-turbo V8 engine producing up to 800 hp and 1,000 Nm torque.
BRABUS XLP 800

BRABUS has long pushed boundaries, and its latest creation, the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure, stands as a testament to that legacy. Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 from the W 465 series, this pickup transforms the iconic G-Class into a six-wheel-drive beast designed for extreme terrain while delivering supercar-level performance.

Measuring over 20 feet long, it combines rugged engineering with luxury refinements, appealing to adventurers who demand both capability and exclusivity.

Appearance

At the core of the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure’s imposing off-road presence is a custom steel frame extension that lengthens the wheelbase by about 60 inches to accommodate three portal axles. These axles provide an impressive 18.6 inches of ground clearance and superior articulation, allowing the vehicle to tackle rough landscapes with ease.

Developed in partnership with KW, the adjustable suspension system lets drivers fine-tune damping rates from the cabin. All six wheels are shod in 325/55 R22 all-terrain tires mounted on forged 9.5Jx22 Monoblock HD rims, optimized for heavy loads and wide fender arches.

The BRABUS Widestar body kit adds aggressive flair with exposed carbon fiber elements, including fender flares, a radiator grille surround, and a hood power bulge. Practical features abound: a front winch rated for nearly 10,000 pounds, LED-lit roof rack, power-retractable steps, and illuminated running boards enhance usability in challenging conditions.

Powertrain

Power comes from a tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, boosted to 800 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque through custom turbochargers, mapping for injection and ignition, and a nine-speed automatic transmission. This setup propels the hefty pickup from zero to 62 mph in 5.8 seconds, with top speed capped at 130 mph due to the tires.

Additionally, stainless exhaust with active valves offers modes from quiet to aggressive V8 rumble, exiting through carbon-trimmed side pipes. The drivetrain uses high-performance Motul lubricants, ensuring reliability across all six wheels.

Cargo Hold

The exterior’s matte black finish extends to a functional cargo bed with teak wood lining, lockable boxes, and aircraft-style tie-downs. A dual roll bar with LED lights aids nighttime loading, while the cab’s new rear wall includes a heated window for visibility.

Interior

Inside, the Masterpiece interior exudes craftsmanship with black leather and Dinamica microfiber upholstery. Quilted “Dual Cube” patterns adorn seats, doors, and headliner, perforated for climate control. Moreover, red accents on over 200 elements—from switches to door pins—add sporty contrast, complemented by carbon fiber trim on the steering wheel and pedals.

Meanwhile, backlit logos and auxiliary gauges for rear passengers add more flavor to the already astonishing aura of the auto.

Price Tag of the BRABUS XLP 800

Starting in 2025, each XLP includes a blockchain-based digital passport via NFC for ownership verification, combating counterfeits. Built to order with full customization options, this model lists at 1,161,000 euros (export price, excluding VAT). Fuel consumption averages 11.7 mpg combined, with 420 g/km CO2 emissions under WLTP standards.

BRABUS continues redefining adventure vehicles since launching the XLP line in 2020, blending G-Class heritage with innovative tech for unmatched versatility.

Related

BRABUS XLP 800

BRABUS Unveils the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure: A Six-Wheeled Off-Road Beast

Finding Your Next Adventure On The Open Road

Mercedes G-Wagen (1)

Ivan Lendl’s Custom 1983 AMG G-Wagen Showcased In Petersen Automotive Museum

Brabus 1000 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Brabus Unlocks 986 HP From The Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes EV

Mercedes-Benz Confirms Pause In US EV Orders As Market Demand Cools

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck

Choosing The Right Truck: Exploring The Balance Between Toughness And Tech

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider