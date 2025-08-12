BRABUS recently pushed the limits of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 with the creation of the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure.

The six-wheeled off-roader comes packing with a twin-turbo V8 engine producing up to 800 hp and 1,000 Nm torque.

BRABUS has long pushed boundaries, and its latest creation, the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure, stands as a testament to that legacy. Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 from the W 465 series, this pickup transforms the iconic G-Class into a six-wheel-drive beast designed for extreme terrain while delivering supercar-level performance.

Measuring over 20 feet long, it combines rugged engineering with luxury refinements, appealing to adventurers who demand both capability and exclusivity.

Appearance

At the core of the XLP 800 6×6 Adventure’s imposing off-road presence is a custom steel frame extension that lengthens the wheelbase by about 60 inches to accommodate three portal axles. These axles provide an impressive 18.6 inches of ground clearance and superior articulation, allowing the vehicle to tackle rough landscapes with ease.

Developed in partnership with KW, the adjustable suspension system lets drivers fine-tune damping rates from the cabin. All six wheels are shod in 325/55 R22 all-terrain tires mounted on forged 9.5Jx22 Monoblock HD rims, optimized for heavy loads and wide fender arches.

The BRABUS Widestar body kit adds aggressive flair with exposed carbon fiber elements, including fender flares, a radiator grille surround, and a hood power bulge. Practical features abound: a front winch rated for nearly 10,000 pounds, LED-lit roof rack, power-retractable steps, and illuminated running boards enhance usability in challenging conditions.

Powertrain

Power comes from a tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, boosted to 800 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque through custom turbochargers, mapping for injection and ignition, and a nine-speed automatic transmission. This setup propels the hefty pickup from zero to 62 mph in 5.8 seconds, with top speed capped at 130 mph due to the tires.

Additionally, stainless exhaust with active valves offers modes from quiet to aggressive V8 rumble, exiting through carbon-trimmed side pipes. The drivetrain uses high-performance Motul lubricants, ensuring reliability across all six wheels.

Cargo Hold

The exterior’s matte black finish extends to a functional cargo bed with teak wood lining, lockable boxes, and aircraft-style tie-downs. A dual roll bar with LED lights aids nighttime loading, while the cab’s new rear wall includes a heated window for visibility.

Interior

Inside, the Masterpiece interior exudes craftsmanship with black leather and Dinamica microfiber upholstery. Quilted “Dual Cube” patterns adorn seats, doors, and headliner, perforated for climate control. Moreover, red accents on over 200 elements—from switches to door pins—add sporty contrast, complemented by carbon fiber trim on the steering wheel and pedals.

Meanwhile, backlit logos and auxiliary gauges for rear passengers add more flavor to the already astonishing aura of the auto.

Price Tag of the BRABUS XLP 800

Starting in 2025, each XLP includes a blockchain-based digital passport via NFC for ownership verification, combating counterfeits. Built to order with full customization options, this model lists at 1,161,000 euros (export price, excluding VAT). Fuel consumption averages 11.7 mpg combined, with 420 g/km CO2 emissions under WLTP standards.

BRABUS continues redefining adventure vehicles since launching the XLP line in 2020, blending G-Class heritage with innovative tech for unmatched versatility.