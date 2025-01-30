Mercedes-Benz And SAP Strengthen Partnership With Cloud-Based Digital Transformation

Mercedes-Benz And SAP Strengthen Partnership With Cloud-Based Digital Transformation

Mercedes-Benz is making a significant stride in its digital transformation by integrating SAP’s cloud-based solutions through the “RISE with SAP” program. This initiative, launched in partnership with SAP and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), aims to modernize and streamline the automaker’s IT infrastructure. By migrating key business applications to the cloud, the automaker enhances operational efficiency, optimizes digital workflows, and fosters innovation.

Mercedes-Benz and SAP

Mercedes’ move aligns with its broader strategy of leveraging cutting-edge technology to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry. The transition, which began after the contract signing in December 2024, is currently being implemented in stages, ensuring a smooth and efficient integration of SAP’s advanced solutions.

Standardization and AI Integration for Efficiency

Mercedes’ IT division is pivotal in this transformation by implementing a more standardized, AI-integrated system. Through “RISE with SAP,” the company is overhauling processes across its entire value chain, ranging from finance and logistics to after-sales services. By consolidating applications onto AWS, Mercedes enhances reliability, security, and efficiency in its operations.

Furthermore, AI-driven integration within the SAP framework ensures faster decision-making and process automation, reducing complexity while fostering innovation. With continuous updates provided through SAP’s cloud platform, the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling it to adapt swiftly to market changes.

Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Business Transformation

The collaboration between Mercedes and SAP reflects a shared vision of leveraging cloud technology to drive digital transformation. SAP emphasizes that “RISE with SAP” delivers continuous innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, providing businesses with agile solutions to stay competitive. Mercedes’ commitment to this approach underscores its ambition to maintain leadership in the premium automotive segment.

AWS further strengthens this transformation by offering scalable, secure, and high-performance cloud infrastructure. The long-standing partnership between AWS and Mercedes has already contributed to optimizing workloads, increasing productivity, and reducing operational costs. This latest step reinforces the automaker’s focus on building a resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem.

“RISE with SAP”: A Comprehensive Cloud-Based Solution

As part of SAP’s Business Transformation as a Service model, “RISE with SAP” offers a holistic approach to migrating business operations to the cloud. This package includes SAP software, infrastructure, and continuous innovations tailored to streamline operations across industries. By adopting this solution, Mercedes ensures its IT ecosystem remains agile, efficient, and adaptable to future industry trends.

