An Austria-based tuner recently unveiled a solution for those who have been complaining about the major downgrade in the powertrain of the current Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance (W206). Vision Ultimate Kraft (VUK) offers to swap its engine with a V8.

On paper, the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is an upgrade in terms of performance figures compared to its predecessor. The car delivers 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque from its plug-in hybrid powertrain that propels it from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The figures are a significant boost from its previous iteration’s 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque with 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds.

AMG’s decision to downgrade the new C63 S E Performance’s ICE from the fan-favorite 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to a 2.0-liter inline-four hybrid triggered furor from the loyal followers of the brand, though. With that, VUK decided to switch its four-pot engine to the popular eight-pot banger.

Based on the latest update of the tuner on IG, it successfully fitted the V8 engine of the W205 AMG C63 S in the bay of the W206 S E Performance version. But then again, it wasn’t without its challenges. VUK claimed to have taken two years of research in developing and engineering ways to seamlessly integrate the old power unit within the new AMG C63 model without a hitch.

VUK said it’s more than willing to work on more engine transplants for the current AMG C63 S E Performance. However, one must cough up €88K ($86K) for the base unit. After that, they have to pay the tuner to source a V8 donor.

Besides the previous AMG C63 S, the new AMG G63 and W213 AMG E63 all share the coveted engine.