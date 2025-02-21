S-Class To Receive A Facelift Amid Extended Lifespan

Mercedes-Benz is on its way to extending the production cycle of the S-Class. Recently, a semi-camouflaged version of the car was spotted testing on the road, hinting at its incoming facelift.

The German luxury automaker already confirmed that its flagship car will debut fresh styling for its 2027 model year series. This comes around six years following the unveiling of the seventh-generation S-Class.

The three-pointed star marque is reportedly prolonging the lifespan of the current S-Class as part of its cost-cutting plans and in line with the extended production of its gas-powered models beyond 2030. The company initially planned to phase out all of its fuel-fed vehicles within that period to pave the way for electrified models. However, the struggling demand for its EVs and strong calls to retain its ICE cars have caused its management to backtrack from its target.

Incoming Facelift in Mercedes S-Class

The latest S-Class spy shots confirm that Mercedes is indeed on track with its plan. From the looks of it, the 2027 model of the car will receive major updates both on its frontal and rear areas.

The placement of the camo hints at a key revision in its front grille and bumpers. The grille, in particular, seems to be getting a larger design, expanding its base lower into the front fascia. Meanwhile, both the headlamps and taillights are about to sport tri-star lighting effects.

It’s hard to make out the interior of the revised S-Class. Nonetheless, we expect Mercedes to be equipped with the Hyperscreen display found in the EQS.

S-Class Powertrains

The S-Class starts at S 500 in the US with a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid inline-six. There’s also the S 580 carrying a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

The most potent model of the range is the AMG S 63 S Performance, featuring a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 configuration and delivering a total output of 791 hp. On the other hand, Maybach offers the most luxurious variant with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12, producing 621 hp.