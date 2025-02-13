Mercedes F1 Unveils New Adidas Teamwear

  • Adidas and the Mercedes F1 Team have officially launched the initial fruits of their partnership, marking a major milestone in motorsport fashion.
Mercedes F1 x adidas 1

The unveiling of Mercedes AMG Petronas’ new team wear took place at Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Key figures from the partner companies attended the event, including Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff, drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas as well as Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

The event kicked off with a tour of the Adidas campus, followed by media panel discussions hosted by Laura Winter. Then, the attendees, including employees, media representatives, and influencers, were given a hands-on experience with a dedicated fan zone. The series of activities featured an F1 simulator, personalized merchandise stations, and a historical display of Adidas’ most iconic products.

Adidas replaces Puma as Mercedes F1’s clothing and footwear partner for the 2025 racing season. However, it’s worth noting that the history between the two renowned German brands goes a long way.

Wolff described the collaboration as groundbreaking while emphasizing Adidas’ cultural relevance and innovative approach. Meanwhile, Russell highlighted the collection’s blend of style and performance, which he believes will enhance the team’s presence on and off the track.

Furthermore, Kimi Antonelli expressed enthusiasm about starting his F1 career with Mercedes in Adidas gear. Likewise, Valtteri Bottas shared his excitement about returning to the team.

Mercedes F1 will debut its new team wear at O2’s F1 75 Live on February 18 before hitting the track for pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26.

