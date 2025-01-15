Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory Introduces Styling Mods For The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

  • Mansory redefines the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe with new styling upgrades that amplify the V8-powered crossover’s aggressive and sporty aura.
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

Mansory, known for pushing the boundaries of automotive design, has unveiled its latest project. It recently released a new tuning package tailored for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe.

The German tuner’s newest creation brings a distinctive aesthetic to the high-performance crossover coupe from the three-pointed star marque to make it stand out more. Compared to its other bolder interpretations, like the Mercedes-AMG G 63-based Gronos it unveiled earlier, its new take on the GLE Coupe is somewhat tamer.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Styling Enhancements

The Mansory-modified Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe offers a two-tone matte green and black exterior. The color scheme complements the slightly more muscular frame of the SUV brought about by its enhancements on the fender flares, aerodynamic attachments, and a redesigned front apron.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (4)

Meanwhile, the rear boasts dual spoilers, a multi-fin diffuser, and imposing 24-inch custom wheels. These are accented by a bespoke pinstripe, all contributing to a cohesive yet aggressive appearance.

Inside, Mansory continues to demonstrate its craftsmanship with the striking combination of green and black leather upholstery, highlighted by intricate diamond quilting. In addition, unique touches, such as custom steering wheel detailing, dashboard trims, and embroidered family crests on the headrests, underscore the highly-sophisticated character of this build.

Mansory often gets mixed reactions for its exterior overhauls for the Merc, but more often than not, it hits the spot in its interior detailing, like in this particular GLE Coupe. Its attention to detail is at par with Carlex Design‘s premium interiors.

Powertrain Retained, But with Potential for More

Interestingly, this particular commission doesn’t include a power upgrade, as indicated by Mansory’s announcement. However, the tuner offers a performance package that elevates the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe’s output to an impressive 887 horsepower (900 PS) and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque. This upgrade slashes the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint to just 3.2 seconds, rivaling the performance of the Brabus 900 Rocket, which boasts similar figures.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (2)

For reference, the stock AMG GLE 63 S Coupe already delivers remarkable performance. Equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 engine, it generates 603 horsepower (612 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds.

Starting Price

The base 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe starts at $132,150 in the US, but customization options can quickly push the price north of $150,000. With Mansory’s extensive modifications, the value of this bespoke creation soars, potentially reaching $500,000 or more.

The combination of unique design elements and personalized luxury ensures exclusivity for discerning clients seeking a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

A Unique Vision for the Discerning Customer

Mansory’s reimagined GLE 63 Coupe is a bold statement of individuality and style. While its powertrain remains unchanged in this iteration, the dramatic visual and interior enhancements elevate the vehicle to an entirely new level of exclusivity.

This bespoke creation exemplifies Mansory’s capability to rise to the occasion when it’s not trying to force its excessive upgrades to a car.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (1)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (2)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (3)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (4)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (5)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (6)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (7)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (8)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (9)
Mansory Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe (10)

Images courtesy of Mansory

