2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast Arrives In The US

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast. The special edition roadster is only limited to 100 units globally.

2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Golden Coast

According to MBUSA, the special edition SL roadster will be available at select U.S. dealerships starting this February 2025. The car offers the three-pointed star marque and its performance division’s signature opulence, power, and bespoke craftsmanship.

Exterior in MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno

The standout feature of the AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast is its striking MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno exterior, inspired by sunlit golden beaches. This exclusive paintwork is complemented by 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels in black, accentuated with matching Kalahari Gold Magno rim flanges. Black AMG brake calipers featuring white AMG logos add a dynamic contrast, reinforcing the model’s elite status.

The special SL also includes the AMG Night Package, AMG Extended Night Package, and AMG Aerodynamics Package as standard equipment. Gloss black elements adorn the front splitter, A-Wing trim, mirror caps, side sills, and rear detailing. Meanwhile, the black chrome finish on the radiator grille, twin tailpipes, and rear Mercedes star adds more to its appeal.

Interior Craftsmanship

Inside, the AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast offers AMG Performance seats wrapped in hand-stitched black Nappa leather with intricate gold diamond stitching. The theme extends to the steering wheel, armrest, center door panels, and dashboard. In addition, unique MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno trim pieces on the seats, door panels, and center console.

Boosting its refined aesthetic are high-pile floor mats with black Nappa leather piping featuring an embroidered AMG logo and gold contrast stitching. A “MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast” badge on the center console door serves as a final touch, underlining the model’s exclusivity.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the 2025 AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast boasts a handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine. The power unit generates 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Paired with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, this powerhouse is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Golden Coast
2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Golden Coast
2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Golden Coast

