Mercedes Teases 2025 W16 F1 Car Ahead of Bahrain Debut

Mercedes has given fans a preview of its 2025 W16 F1 car. To up the ante, the team shared the 2025 season challenger’s engine sound on social media.

The highly anticipated W16 will be officially revealed during F1’s season launch event at London’s O2 Arena on February 18, marking the championship’s 75th anniversary. A few days later, the W16 will hit the track in Bahrain on February 25 for a filming day, just before pre-season testing kicks off from February 26 to 28.

Shift in Mercedes F1 Launch Strategy

Unlike previous years, where Mercedes F1 showcased its new car with a grand launch at Silverstone, the team has opted for a different approach. Logistical challenges and Britain’s unpredictable winter weather prompted the shift to Bahrain for the W16’s first track outing.

The move also coincides with Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, making this the first Mercedes car since 2013 not to carry his iconic number 44.

Performance Hurdles

Since the introduction of F1’s ground effect regulations in 2022, Mercedes has struggled to reclaim its dominance from the hybrid era, where it secured eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships. Despite an improved 2024 campaign with four race wins, team principal Toto Wolff remains cautious, acknowledging the persistent performance inconsistencies evident among teams.

With McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes all securing wins last season, Wolff admits no team has achieved all-around dominance. Looking ahead, Mercedes aims to refine its development path, but Wolff warns fluctuations in performance will likely persist across different circuits and conditions.