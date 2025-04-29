Mercedes-AMG Teases Electric Sedan For June Unveiling

Mercedes-AMG recently teased a silhouette of an upcoming model, which is likely to be the electric replacement for the AMG GT 4-Door.

The electric fastback will be underpinned by the AMG.EA platform.

The incoming EV’s silhouette bears a striking resemblance to the 2022 Vision AMG concept.

Mercedes-AMG is poised to reshape its high-performance lineup with the introduction of a fully electric four-door fastback. The upcoming model, previewed through a shadowy teaser on social media, is expected to replace the internal combustion version of the AMG GT 4-Door and is scheduled for a full reveal in June 2025.

Just a glimpse — for now.

Something big is coming.

June 2025.

#SOAMG pic.twitter.com/hWqZSsFj1s — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) April 25, 2025

This electric performance sedan will spearhead a broader transition within the AMG division. It integrates cutting-edge technology while retaining the aggressive DNA of the current AMG lineup.

Unlike the recently updated AMG GT coupe, which launched in 2024 with a refreshed design, this new EV will represent a clean break from traditional gasoline-powered models within the three-pointed star marque’s high-performance division.

Vision AMG Roots

The incoming electric sedan takes its initial design inspiration from the 2022 Vision AMG concept. While several of the more futuristic details shown in that concept—such as its semi-transparent side panels—may not make it to production, key stylistic cues will likely survive the transition. Among these are distinctive lighting elements, including tri-part taillights that hint at jet propulsion aesthetics, likely adapted from the concept’s fighter jet theme.

Spy shots of camouflaged prototypes hint that the vehicle will continue the fastback tradition of the current AMG GT 4-Door. With a sleek, sloping roofline that ends in a hatchback-style rear, we expect the new EV to maintain its aggressive profile while enhancing aerodynamics for efficiency and performance. A noticeable cutline on the rear fenders also confirms a four-door configuration, maintaining the model’s practicality.

AMG.EA Platform and Yasa Motor Technology

Technologically, the electric AMG sedan will sit atop the all-new AMG.EA architecture, a platform developed specifically for performance electric vehicles. Central to this platform’s potential is the use of axial-flux motors, developed by Yasa, a British engineering firm acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021. These motors promise substantial advantages in terms of compactness, power-to-weight ratio, and energy efficiency, giving AMG a technological edge in the electric performance segment.

Complementing the motors is a next-generation high-voltage battery system for ultra-fast charging and optimized energy delivery. These combined innovations promise to deliver a powertrain that not only meets AMG’s performance expectations but also aligns with the broader industry push for sustainable mobility.

Possible World Premiere

The introduction of this electric fastback is targeted for the 2026 model year, and it’s likely to coexist with the current plug-in hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance for a transitional period. The plug-in variant only entered the market in 2024, which suggests that Mercedes plans a gradual phase-in of its fully electric successors to avoid alienating traditional performance buyers.

Mercedes-AMG will likely follow up this electric sedan with a similarly engineered SUV based on the same platform. This two-pronged launch strategy highlights AMG’s commitment to electrification without compromising performance or luxury.