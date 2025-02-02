The 2025 AMG Experience On Track is set to deliver thrilling driving adventures for automotive enthusiasts. Mercedes-Benz USA has unveiled an exciting schedule featuring five of the most iconic racing venues in the country.

According to MBUSA, this year’s event includes a highly anticipated debut at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the oldest continuously operating racetrack in the U.S. Known as “The Racing Capital of the World,” this legendary circuit, home to the Indianapolis 500, offers an unparalleled backdrop for high-performance driving.

Another highlight of the schedule is the return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Making its first appearance since 2022, this renowned track is famous for its challenging “Corkscrew” turn, a test even for seasoned drivers. The combination of elevation changes and technical corners makes it a favorite among performance driving enthusiasts.

Expanding Across Top-Tier Tracks

Alongside these premier locations, the 2025 AMG Experience will also visit Sonoma Raceway, set in California’s picturesque wine country. Just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, this track blends stunning scenery with thrilling driving dynamics. Meanwhile, Georgia’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta offers high-speed straights and technical sections, making it a top choice for motorsports fans.

Rounding out the lineup is Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. As the home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, COTA presents a world-class track layout that pushes performance vehicles to their limits.

Limited Registration Now Open

Spots for the 2025 AMG Experience are now available at www.AMGexperienceUS.com. Due to high demand and limited availability, early registration is encouraged to secure participation in this thrilling event.