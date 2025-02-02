2025 AMG Experience On Track: 5 Legendary Circuits Await Enthusiasts

Mercedes-AMG GT 63, C 63, GLC 63 with Brabus 750 and 730 Upgrades

Brabus Unveils New Tuning Packages For AMG GT 63, C 63, And GLC 63

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

A Look At The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes Gears Up For A WEC Comeback After 26 Years

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Mercedes-AMG Prepares For Electrified Future With First Dedicated EV

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Shots Hint Of Possible Full Electrification

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

The Brabus Rocket 1000 Is A Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance On Steroids

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Mercedes-Benz And Luminar Extend Their Formula 1 Partnership

Default image

Ride Shotgun With Lewis Hamilton In A Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupe Spied During Winter Testing

Carlos Sainz Sr.

Carlos Sainz Sr. Questions Mercedes F1’s Decision On Hamilton’s Successor

2025 AMG Experience

2025 AMG Experience On Track: 5 Legendary Circuits Await Enthusiasts

Rare Mercedes W196 R Fetches Record-Breaking €51M At Auction

Rare Mercedes W196 R Fetches Record-Breaking €51M At Auction

Mercedes-Benz and SAP

Mercedes-Benz And SAP Strengthen Partnership With Cloud-Based Digital Transformation

Carlex Design G-Falcon Based On Mercedes-AMG G 63 (11)

Bespoke Carlex Design AMG G 63 Pays Tribute To Desert Falconers

Electric Mercedes V-Class

Electric Mercedes-Benz V-Class Spotted During Testing

Mercedes-Benz car sales

Mercedes-Benz Confident Of Higher Margins On Passenger Car Sales

Brabus Rocket GTS (3)

Brabus Rocket GTS Project Turns The SL Into Shooting Brake

Mercedes C-Class EV (1)

Mercedes Aims For Fresher Design With The 2027 C-Class EV

Top Review

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Leveling Up The Game Of Your Mercedes A-Class With The Right Spoiler

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied During Road Test

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Sony And Mercedes-Benz Italia Launch The PS5-Themed A-Class Vibes

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Comparison Between The Lotus Emira i4 And Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Mercedes-AMG A45, BMW M240i, Audi RS3, And Volkswagen Golf R Get Dyno Tested

Default image

Facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and Hatchback Spied in Traffic

2025 AMG Experience On Track: 5 Legendary Circuits Await Enthusiasts

The 2025 AMG Experience On Track is set to deliver thrilling driving adventures for automotive enthusiasts. Mercedes-Benz USA has unveiled an exciting schedule featuring five of the most iconic racing venues in the country.

According to MBUSA, this year’s event includes a highly anticipated debut at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the oldest continuously operating racetrack in the U.S. Known as “The Racing Capital of the World,” this legendary circuit, home to the Indianapolis 500, offers an unparalleled backdrop for high-performance driving.

Another highlight of the schedule is the return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Making its first appearance since 2022, this renowned track is famous for its challenging “Corkscrew” turn, a test even for seasoned drivers. The combination of elevation changes and technical corners makes it a favorite among performance driving enthusiasts.

Expanding Across Top-Tier Tracks

Alongside these premier locations, the 2025 AMG Experience will also visit Sonoma Raceway, set in California’s picturesque wine country. Just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, this track blends stunning scenery with thrilling driving dynamics. Meanwhile, Georgia’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta offers high-speed straights and technical sections, making it a top choice for motorsports fans.

Rounding out the lineup is Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. As the home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, COTA presents a world-class track layout that pushes performance vehicles to their limits.

Limited Registration Now Open

Spots for the 2025 AMG Experience are now available at www.AMGexperienceUS.com. Due to high demand and limited availability, early registration is encouraged to secure participation in this thrilling event.

Related

Carlos Sainz Sr.

Carlos Sainz Sr. Questions Mercedes F1’s Decision On Hamilton’s Successor

2025 AMG Experience

2025 AMG Experience On Track: 5 Legendary Circuits Await Enthusiasts

Rare Mercedes W196 R Fetches Record-Breaking €51M At Auction

Mercedes-Benz and SAP

Mercedes-Benz And SAP Strengthen Partnership With Cloud-Based Digital Transformation

Carlex Design G-Falcon Based On Mercedes-AMG G 63 (11)

Bespoke Carlex Design AMG G 63 Pays Tribute To Desert Falconers

Electric Mercedes V-Class

Electric Mercedes-Benz V-Class Spotted During Testing

Instagram Facebook Twitter

Company

Legal

Copyright © 2024 Benzinsider